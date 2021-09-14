Farming

Beef prices over €5/kg will be needed as costs mount

The buoyant beef trade has seen forward store prices go up significantly on last year Expand

Martin Coughlan

Beef prices will need to rise by 60-70c/kg for finishers to turn a break over the winter and next spring, an analysis by Farming Independent has found.

It comes as the buoyant beef trade has seen forward store prices go up significantly on last year, while ration prices are also well up on last year.

Combined feed costs are up around €100-110/ton, but for the winter finishers, store prices have seen the greatest increase.

