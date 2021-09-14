Beef prices over €5/kg will be needed as costs mount

The buoyant beef trade has seen forward store prices go up significantly on last year

Beef prices will need to rise by 60-70c/kg for finishers to turn a break over the winter and next spring, an analysis by Farming Independent has found.

It comes as the buoyant beef trade has seen forward store prices go up significantly on last year, while ration prices are also well up on last year.

Combined feed costs are up around €100-110/ton, but for the winter finishers, store prices have seen the greatest increase.

As of September 1, ringside prices for that 500-530kg Continental, Hereford and Friesians were stronger by between 22-27c/kg on 12 months ago. The equivalent of €110-143/hd. Based on a 2020 Teagasc study, which analysed the costs associated with winter and spring finishing, Farming Independent found the combined buying and finishing costs for those 500-530kg bullocks up by between €220-253/hd. Using Teagasc’s original weight data, it would mean a minimum average factory price this winter/spring that would see Friesians on €4.71/kg, Herefords €5.01/kg and Continentals €5.06/kg. Last week, specialised finishers got base prices of €4.20-4.25/kg for bullocks or €4.40-4.45/kg including the quality assurance payment of 20c/kg. It is expected that as numbers of cattle under 30 months dwindle, the factories will become dependent on older stock with that 20c/kg bonus replaced by 12c/kg up to 36 months. Read More On the potential for those constantly investing in winter fishing stock to make a profit, Maurice Brosnan of Gortalea said many of those buying through his mart are turning cattle through their systems on a regular basis and this fact gives them better security. “Lads that are buying and finishing in two or three months are able to keep a better handle on the trade and move up and down. They have better flexibility,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see the trade flattening until at least Christmas. Patsy Smith of Dowra agreed, adding that there just aren’t enough cattle out there for the demand. George Chandler of Kilkenny also noted those that have sold beef this year have done well, and are keeping the money rolling by reinvesting. He said: “You can’t fight a war without those soldiers and you can’t stay in this game without cattle.” However, George also stressed “consideration in the buying can make selling a pleasure when that day also comes”.