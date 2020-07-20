Beef prices on the rise as farmer's eye 'promised land' of €4/kg

What do current Irish cattle prices have in common with Leeds United? Answer: they are both on the way up! After sixteen years away from the top table of English soccer Elland Road will once again host top-flight matches next season.

Here at home, the story on the factory price front is also of upward movement with both bullock and heifer prices hardening last week by another 5c/kg leaving in spec bullocks on general base of €3.70/kg with heifers on €3.75/kg.

While I agree with IFA’s Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden that extra was paid last week to “lift in-spec stock”, with €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.80/kg rumoured, the prevailing feeling I got among those at the coalface over the weekend was that despite the kill dropping to 35,731 the week ending the eighth of July, a fall of 1,366 on the previous week, factories while still anxious were not just yet ready yet to push on.

Their plan appears to be to kill what they have left on their books from last week and then access the situation. So despite recent improvements on price, there is a bit to go, if like Leeds the majority of cattlemen are to reach the Promised Land of Premier League returns i.e. €4/kg. Several factory agents I spoke with recently, however, have argued that when you add the 20c/kg quality assurance bonus plus grid bonuses to the base price of better conformation stock those cattle falling into higher grades are already well there. Turning to cull cows and young bulls their prices also appear to be “idling”. Quotes for R grade cows continue in the €3.20-3.30/kg range with better O’s at €3.10 and better P+’s €3.00/kg. As I mentioned last week specialist feeders with numbers of well-finished cows are leveraging more; 5-10c/kg on those O’s and P’s. On the bull side, U grades continue on €3.65-3.70/kg with R grades €3.60-3.65 and O grades on €3.40-3.50/kg. Allowing for everything the ball does still appear to be at the farmer’s feet with buoyed largely by strong consumer demand in the UK. On the supply front figures from Bord Bia show a decline of 31,815 cattle slaughtered up to the eleventh of July as compared to the same period for 2019, 910,117 as against 941,932. On the prices front, Bord Bia reports the average price paid for R3 steers the week of the eleventh, excluding VAT but including breed bonuses as being €3.66/kg with heifers averaging €3.69/kg. The equivalent bullock north of the border averaged €4.09/kg while in the UK steers averaged €4.08/kg. Across Europe, the average price of your R3 grade bull, excluding VAT that week was €3.49/kg which is 17c/kg below the average price for Irish R3 steers. These figures once again underline the importance of our nearest neighbour when it comes to how prices here perform. Most European beef on sale in supermarkets across the continent comes from intensively grain-fed stock meaning the fat is white in colour. The fat from cattle coming off of a diet of primary grass is generally yellowy-orange however. I mention this because with Bord Bia advocating a new grass-fed standard it may be necessary to have the difference in colour explained to continental consumers, food for thought.