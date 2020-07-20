Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef prices on the rise as farmer's eye 'promised land' of €4/kg

Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan.Photo Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan.Photo Brian Farrell

Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan.Photo Brian Farrell

Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan.Photo Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

What do current Irish cattle prices have in common with Leeds United? Answer: they are both on the way up! After sixteen years away from the top table of English soccer Elland Road will once again host top-flight matches next season.

Here at home, the story on the factory price front is also of upward movement with both bullock and heifer prices hardening last week by another 5c/kg leaving in spec bullocks on general base of €3.70/kg with heifers on €3.75/kg.

While I agree with IFA’s Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden that extra was paid last week to “lift in-spec stock”, with €3.75/kg for bullocks and €3.80/kg rumoured, the prevailing feeling I got among those at the coalface over the weekend was that despite the kill dropping to 35,731 the week ending the eighth of July, a fall of 1,366 on the previous week, factories while still anxious were not just yet ready yet to push on.