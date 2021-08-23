Beef Prices: Numbers game key as prices stabilise 

Department of Agriculture figures show that to the 15th of this month, cattle slaughtering’s at export plants are running 6pc behind those for 2020.

This time last year, 1,051,834 animals had passed through factory gates, currently, that figure stands at 985,129, a drop of 66,705.

Of more immediate interest is the fact that for the four weeks from July the 19th to August the 15th, the drop in slaughtering’s from last year to this year is just 5,231. This time last year, those four weeks saw 137,204 processed as against 131,923 this year.

That 5,231 indicates to me that despite slaughtering’s being currently back 66,705 or 2,084 per week, grass finishers over the last month have upped their sales, and it’s the consistency of that increase that has enabled factories to pull prices.

This increase in numbers is been driven by sellers watching ages very carefully, afraid of losing that 20c/kg quality bonus.

Would you currently risk losing that quality bonus of maybe, €70-80/hd on the basis that in a month’s time, supplies might be tighter and the base price might be better by maybe 5-10c/kg?

The result has been more cattle becoming available with the resulting recent factory price cuts piggybacking on farmer concerns over that thirty-month cut off.

While stock coming on that thirty-month cut off is a clear factor in increasing supplies, another factor is that prices, including the quality assurance bonus in real terms, are between €4.35-4.40/kg.

That’s good money especially coming off of grass and especially in relation to where we were this time last year.

Department figures show that by the middle of this month last year, R3- R4 bullocks averaged, including vat, €3.95/kg while your R grade heifer was coming in at between €3.96-3.99/kg.

All that said, one factory agent commented to me that factories were actually surprised that they had been able to “pick up” as many cattle as they had over the last month. So where are supplies now?

Prior to last week, the average kill over the previous four weeks was 32,980. With some resistance now starting to materialise to further price cuts and difficulties arising again in relation to Covid in boning halls, it’s fair to assume that up or down a few hundred, last week’s kill is probably around that 33,000 mark.

While all of the above is both interesting and relevant, where are we at actually at on prices?

Unlike Cork on Sunday, this game is far from being one-sided. The general consensus is that while supplies are holding and prices have eased, they to now appear to stabilising.

This left the general run of quotes for both bullocks and heifers at €4.15/kg last week, but in each case €4.20/kg was given last week, with €4.25/kg also reported. There were also reports of some plants opening their bidding at €4.10/kg but not getting cattle.

On the cull cow front, the general run of O grades continues to be around the €3.60/kg mark with R’s on €3.70/kg. On the young bull side, R’s are reported as having slipped to €4.15/kg with U’s on €4.25-4.30/kg. Should factories manage to drop quotes below €4.15/kg, that will leave your Friesian O and P grade bullock very close to cull cow price, and that would not be good for either.