Beef Prices: Numbers game key as prices stabilise 

Fears of another beef price cut for this week appear not to have materialised. Expand

Fears of another beef price cut for this week appear not to have materialised.

Martin Coughlan

Department of Agriculture figures show that to the 15th of this month, cattle slaughtering’s at export plants are running 6pc behind those for 2020.

This time last year, 1,051,834 animals had passed through factory gates, currently, that figure stands at 985,129, a drop of 66,705.

Of more immediate interest is the fact that for the four weeks from July the 19th to August the 15th, the drop in slaughtering’s from last year to this year is just 5,231. This time last year, those four weeks saw 137,204 processed as against 131,923 this year.

