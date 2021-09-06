Farming

Beef prices hold as factory demand for cattle remains strong

Factories

The meat industry is still assess in the impact of a BSE outbreak in Brazil. Expand

The meat industry is still assess in the impact of a BSE outbreak in Brazil.

Martin Coughlan

Factory demand for cattle shows no sign of diminishing, with 34,069 processed during the last week of August with indications that last week’s kill will be in or about the same.

At the same time, the general consensus is that the trade is stable at €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers, demand continues to see €4.20/kg for bullocks and €4.25-4.30/kg for “the right heifer” being paid. The right heifer being that all black, better conformation 320kg carcase, Angus.

While demand is strong right across the country, in the south and east, where the lure of the “white gold” has seen many beef and suckler farms switch to dairying, numbers of readily available beef cattle appeared to have seriously tightened.

