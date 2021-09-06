Beef prices hold as factory demand for cattle remains strong

Factory demand for cattle shows no sign of diminishing, with 34,069 processed during the last week of August with indications that last week’s kill will be in or about the same.

At the same time, the general consensus is that the trade is stable at €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers, demand continues to see €4.20/kg for bullocks and €4.25-4.30/kg for “the right heifer” being paid. The right heifer being that all black, better conformation 320kg carcase, Angus.

While demand is strong right across the country, in the south and east, where the lure of the “white gold” has seen many beef and suckler farms switch to dairying, numbers of readily available beef cattle appeared to have seriously tightened.

One contact in the south east told me that following attentive enquiry as to where prices were at early last week, his agent told him to “Read what’s fit and I’ll be back to you”.

This he did, and within twenty-four hours, they were gone. Asked what he got, I was met with a big smile and “Martin, you’d only put it in the paper”. I did, however, establish that they had averaged from €150-180/hd more than the same weights had done this time last year.

The story on the cull cow side is of O grades continuing to make from €3.60-3.70/kg with R’s on €3.80/kg with €3.90/kg also reported. Among the young bulls, prices appeared to have hardened with the better seller now getting €4.30/kg for under twenty-four month U grades with R’s on €4.20/kg while your O grade continues to float up and down from the €4.00/kg mark. However, numbers of young bulls are very small, with only 1,444 slaughtered during that last of August.

The news at the weekend that Brazil had suspended beef exports to China because two atypical cases of BSE will no doubt reopen optimism that Irish beef processors may manage to get a renewed foothold in the Chinese market long term. In the here and now, any outbreak of BSE, whatever and wherever its origin, is potentially bad news for the red meat trade globally.

While these latest’s cases were only confirmed at the weekend, Reuter’s news agency reported in early August that Brazils agriculture minister had postponed a proposed trip to China with a spokesman at that time, giving no reason for the cancellation.

This is not the first time that the beef trade between Brazil and China has been interrupted by concerns over BSE. In 2019 a seventeen-year-old cow in the state of Mato Grosso developed the disease, which led to a temporary suspension of beef exports that lasted from the fourth to the thirteenth of June that year.

Any effect on the trade here will be down to how long this suspension lasts and how the Brazilians decide to dispose of the product originally destined for China in the short term. At the very least, prices to the ordinary Brazilian consumer should come back considerably.

Three years ago, I met a Brazilian factory boss who told me in relation to competition for a slice of the Chinese market, “It’s not our fault you Irish can’t beat us on price or volume”.

I wonder what his Chinese customers will think now; should their shelves go bare?