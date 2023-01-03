Beef Prices: Farmers start year in strong position after positive 2022

‘I would take the same again in 2023,” one finisher told me — which sums up 2022 for most in the cattle game. But the game is not over. It never is.

Because as the majority of the country slumbered after over-indulging at Christmas, the business of supplying the market continued, with farmer suppliers confident and factories anxious.

While buying stock hasn’t been ‘Mission Impossible’ for the factories since the festive break, there was more than a hint of rapidly burning ticker tape and the message from sellers that their patience might ‘self-destruct’ in relation to pricing.

One farmer I know listened to his factory rep’s seasonal pleasantries and his query as to how fit his cattle were before laying down the ground rules: “We start at €5.00 — anything less and I hang up.”

Another said: “The real bounce in prices came only when the Christmas kill was over.”

Yesterday the general run of quotes for bullocks and heifers was €5.00-5.10/kg, with better Angus making €5.50/kg and lesser types €5.30-5.40/kg. For Friesians, flat prices since Christmas have risen to €5.00 and €5.05/kg.

While 2022 was a good year it wasn’t without its ups and downs.

The year opened with factory base prices of €4.25-4.30/kg for bullocks and heifers, with R grading cull cows selling for €3.80-3.90/kg, while dairy type O and P made €3.70-3.40/kg. On the bull side U grades to 24 months were selling to €4.30/kg, with Rs making €4.20/kg.

By the middle of January there were indications that despite high weekly kill numbers, prices might be about to improve.

With the hospitality sector reopening after Covid restrictions ended, prices moved up cautiously. By mid-February quotes for bullocks and heifers were €4.30-4.50/kg.

The biggest jump came for cull cows, as Rs went to €4.00/kg and P and Os were being quoted as high as €3.70-3.90/kg.

The cull cow was about to have the best year she had ever seen. Young bulls also pushed on, with R and U grades making €4.30-4.40/kg.

By March 1, the game had moved decisively in the farmers’ favour. Flat pricing had begun to replace grid quotes, which by this time saw bullocks on €4.50-4.55/kg with heifers on €4.60-4.65/kg. Flat prices from €4.40-4.50 were being reported for Friesians, with deals for Angus seeing €5.00/kg flat given.

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine brought uncertainty to world food and commodity markets, and demand for beef reflected this, with factory quotes moving up again.

By month’s end grid quotes for bullocks and heifers stood at €4.70-4.80/kg, with U grade bulls also on €4.80/kg, while fleshed dairy O grade cows were selling to €4.00/kg and more on occasion.

Mart buying by factory agents had started to kick in in earnest, creating more demand at marts for heavy beef of all sorts. With factory buyers pushing each other at the ring for heavy cattle and giving more than in a direct farm-to-factory deal, marts saw more and more beef being presented.

There was no let-up in April. Those on the grid could expect quotes of €4.85-4.90/kg, but Friesians were getting €4.90/kg flat and dairy-type Angus were on €5.15 flat.

Issues in relation to age and weight did not exist and Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme requirements appeared to have been navigated around like a wayward traffic cone on a motorway as factories scrambled to secure the numbers they needed.

By the end of the month R grade cull cows in the factory were making the same as R grade bullocks or heifers — €4.90-5.00/kg.

By the end of May quotes for bullocks and heifers had risen to €5.30-5.40/kg, while factory agents were being put under pressure by procurement officers to pay what it took at marts to secure numbers or face losing their contracts.

As June opened better-quality Angus were being bought by factories for €5.75/kg flat with dairy types making €5.40-5.50/kg, while the plainer Friesian was on €5.20-5.30/kg flat. Grid prices stabilised at €5.30-5.40/kg as factories tried to get back control.

​By the end of the month the brakes had been firmly applied as bases slipped back to €5.10-5.20/kg. The reason given was that with Irish prices now 43c/kg above the EU average at €5.28/kg and with food inflation headed for 10pc, there needed to be a correction.

Fears that base prices would slip below €5.00/kg were rife. They would become a reality by mid-July, just as the second heat wave of the year took hold. This helped stabilise the trade but by the end of the month (and despite the English ladies’ soccer team winning the Euros) the reality was that, factories had managed to knock 70c/kg off bases in just over two months.

As August began the general run of prices was €4.80-4.95/kg, with some €5.00/kg reported.

With kill numbers staying stubbornly high at 34-35,000 per week, pressure mounted. Flat pricing disappeared but base prices held at around €4.80-4.85/kg for bullocks and heifers.

By mid-September quotes were in the region of €4.75-4.85/kg but by the end of the month only those on contracts could hope to achieve that level as quotes slipped to €4.70-4.75/kg. Among the reasons offered by factory reps was the need to take “the heat out of the mart trade” and enable winter finishers to compete.

By the end of October factories had an iron grip on the trade as bullocks fell to bases of €4.50-4.55/kg with heifers topping out at €4.60/kg, as that great ally of the factories, wet and cold weather, forced the finishers’ hand.

Increased numbers of cull cows also helped push prices for prime beef down and had also eased their own value back, with dairy O and P types selling from €3.90-4.00/kg.

By mid-November prices started to recover to the point that by Christmas week bases for bullocks and heifers would once again be €4.90-5.10/kg and flat pricing would see good Angus making up to €5.60/kg, with Friesians on €5.00/kg flat.

While farmers grumbled about the fall the factory price in the autumn, the reality was that for those fattening on grass, base prices as low as €4.50/kg were acceptable, even with costs having risen dramatically.

For those with stock currently in sheds, fears that a recession could impact the trade have receded, with prices up 10c/kg for bullocks, and heifers on where they were before Christmas.