Beef Prices: Farmers in battle to hold price as factories ramp up pressure

Martin Coughlan

Although the overall kill fell to 31,745 during the week of the 3rd to the 9th of August because of the bank holiday the overall trend in relation to supply appears to be of increasing numbers.

Divided by the four working days of that week the daily kill at exporting plants averaged 7,936 as against a daily average of 7,049 the previous week and 6,974 the week before that.

Hence pressure on prices appears to be mounting with one procurement officer telling me “We’re coming into the autumn and there is plenty of stock around so of course prices are going to ease”.