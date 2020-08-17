Beef Prices: Farmers in battle to hold price as factories ramp up pressure

Although the overall kill fell to 31,745 during the week of the 3rd to the 9th of August because of the bank holiday the overall trend in relation to supply appears to be of increasing numbers.

Divided by the four working days of that week the daily kill at exporting plants averaged 7,936 as against a daily average of 7,049 the previous week and 6,974 the week before that.

Hence pressure on prices appears to be mounting with one procurement officer telling me “We’re coming into the autumn and there is plenty of stock around so of course prices are going to ease”.

With that in mind why did Meat Industry Ireland’s Cormac Healy feel the need to tell the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 last week that livestock prices could be impacted if results for tests were delayed and factory operations disrupted?

Both IFA and ICSA roundly criticised the implied threat to prices with IFA President Tim Cullinan saying “This threat by MII at the Oireachtas Committee hearing is unacceptable,” ICSA’s beef chair Edmond Graham agreed saying “This was an opportunity for processors to show some solidarity with their suppliers but instead they just threatened to undermine their livelihoods yet again”

Everyone understands that further disruption to processing is possible but talking of price cuts ahead of time is unnecessary.

The loss of Kildare Chilling was expected to hurt the sheep trade badly, yet the ICM group, the largest processor of sheep in the country raised its quote for lamb yesterday.

While we await developments, in the here and now factory quotes for bullocks over the weekend varied from €3.65-3.70/kg with a majority indicating that €3.65/kg was where quoted prices for bullocks will have settled at by mid-week.

On the heifer side, the quotes are similar at €3.65-3.70/kg although I’m told that that €3.70/kg is more achievable than on the bullock side.

All that said bullocks were slaughtered last week on a base of €3.75/kg but these were bought up to two weeks previously.

And what of the agents who are reported to be quoting €3.60/kg for bullocks.

Brendan Golden IFA’s beef chairman told me he knows of farmers who “hunted” factory agents in disgust when that figure was mentioned informing them as they left that theirs wasn’t the only number in their phone.

“The dynamics of the trade this year have been unprecedented and farmers are right to fight hard. We’re not in October and the weather hasn’t broken” he told me. He also pointed that such schemes as the British governments Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, where diners can get up a to £10 per person discount on food in restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs has helped maintain British red meat prices. As of the eight of this month the UK price of your R3 bullock was the equivalent of €4.18/kg with the same grade in Scotland working out at €4.32/kg.

Back here at home prices for cull cows continue to see O grades on a strong footing of €3/kg with better P grades operating from €2.90-3.00/kg, depending on numbers, cover and grade combinations. R grade cows are continue unchanged at €3.30-3.20/kg.

Prices for bulls see U grades in the €3.65-3.70/kg range with R’s slipping a little to between €3.55-3.50/kg with O grades also a little easier at €3.40-3.45/kg.