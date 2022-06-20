Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 20°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef Prices: Factories gain upper hand, but numbers may still be in finishers’ favour

Falling numbers set to halt price pulls but bigger problems loom

Photo: Brian Farrell. Expand
Latest factory quotes Expand

Close

Photo: Brian Farrell.

Photo: Brian Farrell.

Latest factory quotes

Latest factory quotes

/

Photo: Brian Farrell.

Martin Coughlan

‘We all get a turn. Now the factories are getting theirs — however long that will last.”

That was one insider’s assessment of the trade. He feels that things could swing back in favour of the finisher if supplies from the sheds dry up.

Most Watched

Privacy