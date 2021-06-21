Beef prices: ‘Every five cents increase in base prices is hard-fought’

The processing sector at present reminds me of the current German soccer team. After losing narrowly to World Champions France, they very quietly went up several gears on Saturday night as they dispatched reigning European Champions Portugal with cool efficiency. No fuss, no commotion, just efficiency.

Those managing the factory trade have in recent weeks also been efficient as they go about their business. With their heads buried in their order books, they continue to rule the supply of information in relation to how their end of the trade is performing with a shrewd economy.

There is no talk of beef being too dear, no talk of supplies being too big or too small, and no talk of the concessions being given on price, age, movements or weights. All that matters is that the supply keeps coming. This has meant that every five cents increase in base prices to suppliers is hard-fought.