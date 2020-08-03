Beef Prices: Deal's done at €3.80/kg as factories play waiting game

By the middle of last week deals were being done at €3.80/kg for bullocks with better type heifers making up to €3.85/kg; yet by the weekend agents were once again quoting €3.70/kg for bullocks with 3.75/kg hard got while on the heifer side the general go appeared to be €3.75 with 3.80/kg difficult but not impossible.

Given that yesterday was a bank holiday and allowing most plants will have already secured supplies for today and tomorrow factories appear once again to be playing the game of waiting to see how numbers develop before making any further decisions on price.

The weather has also become a factor particularly around the Shannon and in the west, as weeks of on and off heavy rain have taken their toll on field conditions.

Never one to miss an opportunity to worry the pitch further some plants in these regions were not willing to quote waiting to see how just busy their phones may yet become.

Notwithstanding the fact some plants were unwilling to quote over the weekend the general feeling appears to be that while quotes for bullocks and heifers had weakened by 5c/kg that was not the same as saying that actual average prices were in decline.

Quotes for cull cows also appeared to stabilise last week with R grades on a top of €3.20-3.30/kg while O’s and better P’s averaged from €3.00-2.90/kg although up to €3.10/kg was reported for numbers of these types.

On the question of numbers figures from the Department of Agriculture show that for the week ending the 26th of the month the number of steers, heifers, young bulls and cull cows going through export plants amounted to 34,104 which is slightly less than the 34,232 for the same week last year.

Within those figures, there are some significant changes from twelve months ago, however. While cull cows rose 452 to 8,035 and heifers were less by 517 at 8,814 the switch from bull production to steers on finishing farms is marked. At 15,535 the steer kill is up 1,857 on the same week from twelve months ago while the number of young bulls dropped by 2,010 to just 1,630.

TD Denis Naughten continues his pursuit of answers in the Dail to questions in relation to Department data that shows two grading machines were turned off recently. So far however Mr Naughten tells me that no meaningful information has been released as to the where or why this happened.

