Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef Prices: Dairy influence starting to dominate beef kill

Factories

Last year 56.9pc of our national steer kill graded below the base price Expand

Close

Last year 56.9pc of our national steer kill graded below the base price

Last year 56.9pc of our national steer kill graded below the base price

Last year 56.9pc of our national steer kill graded below the base price

Martin Coughlan

The factory trade continues to steam serenely along with base quotes for bullocks remaining fixed at €4.10/kg, with a select few scrapping into €4.15/kg.

Once quality assured and under thirty months, these figures generally transform into €4.30-4.35/kg. If Aberdeen Angus, you can add another 15-20c/kg.

Base quotes for heifers also remain stuck on €4.15/kg, although €4.20/kg appeared to becoming a little easier in some plants last week. Again adding your quality assured bonus of 15- 20c/kg, you're up to €4.35-4.40/kg while those with R equals and R minus Angus can look forward to a base of €4.50-4.60/kg with your R plus getting you an additional 6c/kg to bring you to a possible top of €4.66/kg.

Privacy