Beef prices creep up but farmers are still caught in the rat trap

Bulls were also better, with U-grades reported to be €3.55-3.60/kg with Rs €3.45-3.50/kg.

By yesterday the word was stock were tight across the country and that €3.60/kg for bullocks and heifers was well established, with some heifers moving at €3.65/kg.

Now, it's game on. On December 27 I had one report of bullocks being sold for a base of €3.60/kg. Was the long-awaited surge in prices about start in earnest as we headed into the new year?

On the cull cow front prices have also begun to head north, with €3.00-3.10/kg reported, O-grades €2.85-2.95/kg mark, and P+3 cows €2.70-2.75/kg. If you have good R and O-grade continental cows, I'm told you can expect €3.00 or €3.10/kg.

In 1978 Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats got to No 1 with Rat Trap, a song about a generation caught in a Dublin poverty trap. A world of no opportunities, no future and no hope, where people are tied by family, financial commitments and the land.

Now a whole generation has become trapped, lured in by the EU subsidy system established in the 1980s.

The ground under their feet gradually shifted. The control they thought they had because they owned their land kept them tied to it, but what it meant to be a cattle farmer was changing.

It has now changed to the point where owning your own land and maintaining your own beef enterprise has become a crippling liability.

Long gone is the dignity of being able to support and educate your family solely through the fruits of your labour.

Too many cattle farmers today are trapped in a cycle of bank borrowings and repayments - a cycle perpetuated by pride and a reluctance to accept that in the great plan for EU food production the future of Irish cattle farming is far less important to those who make the big decisions than it was a generation ago.

The mantra today is ever-cheaper food. An overly fed public is unaware that their latest mobile phone, new car or sun holiday is subsidised by the labours of the farming community and that cheap food policy.

Meanwhile, Irish cattle farmers remain trapped in their memories of when it meant something to produce a product that was more than just a global commodity.

They are trapped with the feeling that as their bank debts rise it's all their fault. The cattle are bought, they are sold, the subsidy cheque is spent but the cage remains. You go again.

"This year, this year it'll work, we'll make money, I'll get it all back".

Will you? Or will it be yet again be, as Geldof predicted, "a rat trap and you've been caught".

Indo Farming