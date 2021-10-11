Beef price holds steady despite heavy rain

Some factory agents are being forced to by stores to fill orders as finished cattle numbers tighten.

Although the current weekly kill continues to stay around the 35-36,000 mark, demand from the factories remains equally strong.

An example of this occurred last Friday when two plants (a hundred miles apart) who had previously asked suppliers to hold off on bringing in cattle until this week found themselves short.

Phone calls were made, and the animals involved were moved quickly and in at least one case at a higher price.

Last week’s rain definitely helped make up farmers minds as to what their next move had to be which in turn helped factories continue to get that 35-36,000 that they appear comfortable with. What that rain didn’t really do was undermine prices.

As of the weekend, the general run of base prices continued to be between €4.15-4.20/kg for bullocks and €4.20-4.25/kg for heifers. What does appear to have happened is that getting anything above these levels I’m told, will be more difficult this week.

However, it would be reasonable to expect that if supplies were to increase, they would do so this week.

My logic for this is that with the coming days expected to remain dry those with cattle on the land will in all probability avail themselves of the good weather to draw stock knowing that the next break in the weather might be the last before their hand would be forced to either sell or house.

On the numbers side, as of the week ending the 3rd of October, data from the Department of Agriculture shows this year overall kill at exporting plants back 65,002 year on year at 1,229,259 as against 1,294,261 from this time last year.

Back in January, Bord Bia calculated slaughter numbers would decline this year by between 60-80,000, giving an overall kill for 2021 of between 1.72-1.74 million.

As can be seen, we are already well within that ballpark. It may even be possible that that 80,000 figure could yet be exceeded.

If you factor the reduction of 25,000 female beef cattle in the 24-36 month age bracket as reported by Bord Bia at the end of last year and put that figure on top of that 80,000 reduction in steers your at 105,000.

Also helping to keep the pressure on the availability of numbers is the continuing very strong trade to the north. As of the 1st of October, exports to the north for direct slaughter stood at 15,775, well on the way to equalling last year's twelve-month total of 21,118.

Reports from the marts indicate that as numbers of finished beef cattle and suitable cull cows have reduced, forcing some factory agents with direct kill contracts to buy store types in their stead. This raises the prospect that if numbers were to tighten significantly and prices to rise, could we see a share of this winters cattle ending up being prematurely slaughtered either direct from the marts or as three quarter finished beef from sheds?

At present, your good 600kg Charolais bullock is averaging €1,530 to buy. Put him into the shed at €3.50/day to feed, multiply by one hundred days, and add €80/hd for mart charges, haulage, vaccinations, vets fees, diesel and killing costs and you’re at €1,960/hd.