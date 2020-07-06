Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef price boost as finishers look to wrestle control of numbers game

Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan

The strong factory kills continue, 37,292 for the week ending the 28th of June. Add to that 37,292 around another 1,100 that went north that week for immediate slaughter, out of the 1,701 reported by the department of agriculture and you do wonder how long more the numbers can keep coming.

Will supplies tighten? You would have to say they have to.

On the prices, front bullocks appear to have moved up between 5-10c/kg to between €3.60-3.65/kg with heifers on €3.65-3.70/kg.