Average final price for R3 bullocks surges to €5.17/kg… with scope for further rises

The average final price paid to producers including VAT and bonuses for R3 steers reached €5.17/kg for the week ending May 1, according to the Department’s beef price watch table.

Top prices paid for R3 steers ranged from €5.58-5.75/kg.

R3 heifer prices averaged €5.20/kg that week, with the top prices running from €5.51-5.80/kg.

Foyle meats in Donegal are regularly the strongest payers nationally, but they came in only third in the R3 table week, averaging €5.25/kg — ABP Rathkeale led the way on €5.37/kg, with Dawn Ballyhaunis on €5.26/kg.

On the heifer side Foyle tied with Dawn on €5.27/kg for R3s, with Jennings Ballinrobe next on €5.26/kg.

The €5.00/kg mark for the final price paid has been well and truly broken… so where are grid base prices now actually at?

The general consensus over the weekend among my sources was €5. However, the reality of the trade continues to be that in many cases there is no hard-and-fast grid base price.

Flat prices remain the more popular option, with Angus on €5.35-5.50/kg and Friesians €4.90-5.00/kg.

David Quinn of Carnew mart reckons that the factory returns among some of the stock he saw bought recently would equate to €5.80-6.00/kg.

So a base price of €5/kg now appears to be the minimum that those selling should be taking.

It will be interesting to see after last week’s four days whether this week will see any further advances on price as factories continue to pursue supplies.

Many producers feel that they are doing well, but ICMSA’s Des Morrison believes that there is potential in the market for an additional 50c/kg.

He pointed out that to the end of April 2021, the price paid by processors to beef finishers was 27c/kg above the European average; yet by the end of April 2022 the Irish figure was 24c/kg below the EU average.

“It’s a matter of record that the average prices recorded for R3 prime male cattle in the EU as of April 30 was €5.14 per kg, ex-VAT, while the Irish price for the same-class animal over the same period was €4.90 per kg, ex-VAT,” he said.

“That’s over 50c/kg of negative turnaround and demands explanation.”

On the numbers side this year’s kill continues to run well ahead of 2021, with another 36,495 animals processed during the week ending May 1.

This brought the total for this year so far to 578,397 as against 516,618 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 61,779 or 12pc.