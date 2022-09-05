€4.85/kg now the exception for bullocks as factories tighten their grip on the trade

The factories keep on tightening their grip on the trade, helped by the continued strong weekly kills.

The week ending August 28 saw 35,806 animals go through the processors’ gates and pushed this year’s overall kill to 1,139,833 — an increase of 86,779 on the first eight months of 2021.

The factories have not managed to push base prices for either bullocks or heifers below €4.80/kg, but they have succeeded in corralling the range of base prices available into a tight band, and have largely eliminated flat pricing altogether.

As of the weekend the general run of bases for bullocks was €4.80/kg. Although €4.85/kg is still available in certain circumstances, it is now very much the exception.

Heifers also continue to plough a steady furrow, with most sellers continuing to take €4.85/kg. Again an extra 5c/kg is available, and appears to be more achievable than for bullocks.

On the manufacturing beef side, prices for cull cows and young bulls also remain unchanged. Better P grade cows continue on €4.30-4.40/kg, with better-fleshed O grades on €4.50-4.60/kg. R and U grades are on €4.80-4.90/kg.

Bulls under 16 months are operating off a base of €4.85/kg; for those up to 24 months, U grades are on €4.90-4.95/kg, with €5.00/kg reported for full loads, and Rs on €4.80/kg.

It looks like the recent rain will slow down numbers on the mart side, but the expectation on the factory side is that it has come too late to have any meaningful effect on numbers.

Meanwhile, Rabobank’s recent global forecast for the sector paints a picture of a resilient trade, but predicts that consumers will switch from premium beef products to more manufacturing beef.

While the Dutch bank reports consumer prices for beef to be 5-11pc higher globally in the second quarter of the year than in the same period in 2021, it noted that Britain recorded negative growth over the same period. They put this put down to consumers responding to higher prices.

In Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of beef, retail prices have increased by over 50pc in the last two years. Rabobank expects this winter’s soccer World Cup to support consumption over the coming months, but said that in the longer term, “higher prices will be a test for the Brazilian consumer and will likely shift beef into export trade”.



A couple of weeks ago I said I couldn’t understand why farm organisations had not insisted over the years on a bonus being paid to farmers for bringing cattle into factories the night before slaughter.

Several readers contacted me to say that paying a ‘Monday morning bonus’ was common practice on the sheep side at one time. Just mentioning it.