Beef prices set to stay high for 2022, Bord Bia tells farmers

Tight supplies and strong demand across Europe will keep beef prices stable this year, despite the impact of an expected 70,000 extra cattle to be finished in 2022, Bord Bia forecast.

Bord Bia also estimated the value of Ireland’s exports of primary beef in 2021 at €2.1bn, a nine per cent increase on 2020, reflecting stronger prices for much of the year.

However, the higher prices helped offset a drop of 12pc in export volumes of beef and offal to 504,000t. The value of offal exports stood at €137m, a drop of 29pc on 2020.

Bord Bia Beef Sector Manager Mark Zieg told its meat market seminar last week he expects price stability to be the theme of 2022 trade.

“We do see a lot of tightness on European markets,” he said.

France, Germany and Poland, as exporters, he said, are all back one to five per cent in terms of beef supply, and Europe is now Ireland’s largest export market for beef.

“Europe, last year became our biggest exporting geography, and Europe looks to Ireland when they’re short of beef, so consumption is strong and positive,” he said.

The UK now accounts for just 42pc of Irish beef exports in value terms, compared to 51pc in 2016, with total beef exports to the UK down by two per cent in 2021 at around €880m.

Demand

Despite the fall in sales, Zieg said there has been “really strong demand and engagement” from Irish beef customers there, adding: “What we have lost from the UK has been more on the commodity side of the market. There may be a little more beef on global markets, but there’s also good consumption and import demand in other parts of the world.

“So, while we might find some more of that product in Europe, I don’t think it’s going to be an awful lot. Those 70,000 extra cattle we have, I think there’s a good market there for them.”