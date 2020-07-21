Beef prices rise further amid demand from Northern buyers

Intense competition for cattle at the marts is continuing to lift beef prices.

Continued strong demand from Northern buyers for finished cattle has seen quotes for in-spec bullocks reach a high of €3.90/kg, including bonuses.

This is 40c/kg higher than this time last year when the slump in beef prices sparked farmer protests at the meat factories.

The added competition has seen a price rise of €120-180/hd for heavy cattle at marts and forced factories to lift their prices by around 20-25c/kg in the last month.

Northern buyers are also sourcing forward-type stores, resulting in a strengthening of prices in this market similar to that seen for the heavier animal.

Industry sources say good weather in recent weeks has fuelled grass growth and has seen some farmers coming forward with finished cattle earlier than usual.

And prices should get another boost from a number of fatstock sales which are being organised in marts.

Beef Plan Cavan are holding a sale in Ballyjamesduff Mart on Wednesday, with over 400 head of cattle expected.

"We're trying to give farmers another outlet to sell their heavy cattle outside of factories. Northern buyers are very active at the moment and they are looking for heavy cattle," said Beef Plan Cavan spokesman Colm Chambers.

Factory-fit

Kilkenny Mart is also adding a special heavy factory-fit section to its normal sale on Thursday.

"We see this as an opportunity for us to offer another avenue of sale for those with heavy cattle in this area," said mart manager Michael Lynch.

"We believe that by putting those heavy cattle through the ring farmers will have a better opportunity of seeing better returns."

Meanwhile, Elphin Mart plans another heavy stock sale early next month after the success of a similar auction in recent weeks.