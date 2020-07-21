Farming

Beef prices rise further amid demand from Northern buyers

And prices set to get another boost as marts hold special fatstock sales

There is continued strong demand from Northern buyers for finished cattle. Stock image Expand

Martin Coughlan and Margaret Donnelly

Intense competition for cattle at the marts is continuing to lift beef prices.

Continued strong demand from Northern buyers for finished cattle has seen quotes for in-spec bullocks reach a high of €3.90/kg, including bonuses.

This is 40c/kg higher than this time last year when the slump in beef prices sparked farmer protests at the meat factories.