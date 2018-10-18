Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef prices reflect soaring European kill - MII

Ben Sweeney farm open day. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Ben Sweeney farm open day. Picture; Gerry Mooney
IFA President Joe Healy.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The factories and farm organisations clashed on cattle prices again this week as tougher farmer selling saw steers and heifers edge towards €3.75-3.85/kg.

While both the IFA and ICSA reiterated that the current factory quotes of €3.70-3.75 for steers and 10c/kg more for heifers left finishers nursing significant losses, processors argued that beef stocks across Europe were increasing sharply on the back of increased kills.

"Despite a more challenging market environment than this time last year and higher cattle throughput levels over the last two or three months, the price currently being paid for Irish cattle is just a few cents/kg off this time last year," Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) pointed out.

"Reflecting current market conditions and higher beef output, not just in Ireland but in the EU overall, we are seeing higher stocks of beef in the system than has been the case for several years."

However, IFA president Joe Healy claimed the "loss-making prices from the factories" over recent weeks had inflicted "serious damage on Irish livestock farmers and the beef sector".

He called on the factories to immediately increase prices by 10c/kg and pass back the improvements in British market prices.

Mr Healy claimed cattle prices had increased consistently for the last eight weeks and are currently at £3.78/kg (R3 grade steer). This is equivalent to €4.52/kg including VAT. The IFA pointed out that the price gap between Irish and British prices had widened to over €200/hd.

Meanwhile, the ICSA warned that it will continue its campaign of protests outside beef factories until prices improved.

Also Read

ICSA members yesterday blockaded the Dawn Meats plant in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo. The association urged farmers not to sell steers under €3.85/kg.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

File photo

Beef prices stay stalled in factories gridlock
The IFA is seeking an annualised fresh milk price of 40c/l for the 2018-2019 production year

IFA lobbies for 10c/l increase on winter milk price
Heritage: Traditional peat cutting and gathering for energy, as was done for generations in places like Connemara, could soon become a thing of the past. Picture: Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

Hundreds face job losses at Bord na Móna
Farmer Michael Ferris (63). Picture: Domnick Walsh

Murder trial victim had conviction for shooting local pheasant hunter
Strategic thinking: ‘We need to move away from being associated with commodity products, through to being able to capture the value through understanding the market, to understanding the consumer,’ says Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennells

UK difficulty is Irish farmers' opportunity - Bord Bia
Troubling times: Bord Bia boss Tara McCarthy says a no deal Brexit will be ‘a disaster for the country and a huge problem for the food industry in Ireland’. Photo: Iain White Photography

Bord Bia to make plans for the future as Brexit unknowns loom
Tanaiste Simon Coveney addressing the IFA National Council in Dublin on the latest developments on Brexit. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Backstop is a huge protection for Irish farmers - Coveney