Beef prices now 50c/kg behind UK averages

Factories refuse to answer questions as IFA accuse them of 'pocketing' global price rally

IFA protest
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Ciaran Moran and Martin Coughlan

Meat Industry Ireland has refused to comment on the widening gap between Irish beef prices and those in the UK and across the EU.

The latest figures from Bord Bia show that prices here for farmers are now 24c/kg behind European prices, and more than 50c/kg behind the UK.

And despite reports of tightening supplies of in-spec cattle, the factory quotes remain stuck on last week's rates of €3.50-3.55/kg for bullocks and €3.55-3.60/kg for heifers.

The Farming Independent asked MII to explain the price differentials, but it did not respond to requests.

The widening price gap has led to demands for an urgent recall of the Beef Taskforce, with IFA president Joe Healy warning that farmer anger could boil over if prices do not move substantially.

He accused processors and retailers of "pocketing the uplift in the European and world market".

"During the summer and autumn, MII were a constant presence on the airwaves telling us that the Irish price, at that time, was in line with the European market," he said.

"Now, MII and the processors have gone into hiding."

Meanwhile, the competitiveness of Irish beef in the UK market has been significantly boosted by the Conservative landslide in last week's general election.

Sterling has shot up 10p against the euro from highs of 93p in August to current levels of 83p - a huge boost to factories heading into the new year.

A global meat shortage has also driven beef prices to record highs in many countries.

There has been a decline of 7pc in total global meat supplies due to the African swine fever crisis in Asia, Joe Burke of Bord Bia told the Teagasc National Beef Conference last week.

He said the crisis has seen China increase its annual beef imports by 1m tonnes, with a further 1m-tonne increase forecast for next year.

While quotes for steers and heifers remain unchanged on last week, prices paid for bulls have improved over the last fortnight on the back of stronger competition between shippers and the factories.

Des Morrison of ICMSA said there was more "bite" in the bull trade. Although there has been little shift in official quotes for bulls - with O grades on 320-325c/kg and Rs on 335-340c/kg - Mr Morrison said flat prices of 345-350c/kg had been paid for mixed loads of R and O grades, with U-grade bulls being bought on the grid.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the next meeting of the Beef Taskforce will take place on 9 January 2020. 

Irish and UK retailers have been invited to participate to discuss market trends and requirements, specifically in relation to the Quality Payment System in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the Irish beef sector.

