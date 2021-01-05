Beef prices hold firm as lockdown lifts demand

Cattle finishers’ worst Brexit fears have been allayed for now as beef prices look set to hold firm this week, but the worsening Covid-19 pandemic has seen a number of marts postpone sales.

Despite the UK’s exit from the EU on December 31, beef prices have made a strong start to the New Year on the back of improved supermarket demand.

Industry sources said an expectation of increased retail sales of beef, as happened during the first lockdown, has put more bite into the cattle trade over the last few days.

Factory quotes are holding at €3.75-3.80/kg for bullocks and €3.80-3.85/kg for heifers.

However, more has been paid for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle, with factories paying a premium for good-quality stock.

Up to €4.20/kg has been paid for Aberdeen Angus heifers, with 40c/kg being given over the €3.80/kg base. This comprises the quality assurance bonus and the Aberdeen Angus bonus.

A firmer trade is also reported for bulls and cows. Up to €3.90/kg has been paid for U-grade bulls under 24 months, with R-grades on €3.80/kg. Bulls under 16 months are generally making €3.70-3.80/kg.

Around €3/kg is being paid for well-fleshed O-grade cows, while P-grades are making €2.80-2.90/kg. However, flat prices of up to €2.90/kg have been paid for loads of cows, depending on the mix.

Fancy prices

While there is no indication of panic among factory buyers, fancy prices were paid in the marts over the weekend by feedlot buyers and dealers for both heavy cattle and forward stores.

David Quinn of Carnew Mart said €900-1,000 with the €1/kg was paid last Saturday for 700-800kg continental bullocks. Forward store bullocks made up to €2.20-2.30/kg, with feedlot buyers particularly keen for Aberdeen Angus cattle.

However, a number of marts have postponed sales this week due to rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Both Cork Marts and Raphoe Mart will remain closed until next week.

Macroom Mart manager John O’Mahony said the decision was down to public health concerns. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe. The call was made due to the increase in Covid numbers and we are trying to play our part.

“It’s not ideal for buyers or sellers, but it is about keeping people safe.”

Raphoe Mart manager Ann Harkin said the decision to hold off on sales was for the “good of the community and the health service.

“The numbers are ramping up every day and a lot of our customer base are over 60. We want to give everyone the week and see then how things are.

Level 5

Roscommon Mart has also postponed its sheep sale tomorrow due to the rising numbers of Covid cases.

Mart manager Maura Quigley confirmed that Wednesday’s sheep sale is postponed for a week.

“When we saw the Covid numbers on Sunday evening we decided to postpone. Even under Level 5 we still have to manage people coming and going. We just said that for the sake of one week we would wait and see.”

Headford Mart has also postponed its sale this Saturday amid concerns for customer welfare. A mart official said sales will resume on Saturday, January 16.

While marts are allowed to continue offering online sales only, customers have been asked to check in with their local mart in advance of anticipated sales as some marts have decided to remain closed until January 11 at the earliest.