Beef prices hold firm as lockdown lifts demand

Brexit yet to have an impact, but Covid situation forces marts to postpone sales

More has been paid for Aberdeen Angus Expand

Martin Coughlan and Margaret Donnelly

Cattle finishers’ worst Brexit fears have been allayed for now as beef prices look set to hold firm this week, but the worsening Covid-19 pandemic has seen a number of marts postpone sales.

Despite the UK’s exit from the EU on December 31, beef prices have made a strong start to the New Year on the back of improved supermarket demand.

Industry sources said an expectation of increased retail sales of beef, as happened during the first lockdown, has put more bite into the cattle trade over the last few days.

