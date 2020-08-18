Beef Plan told to 'get their house in order'

The Beef Plan Movement has been told to get its house in order or face being stripped of its two seats on the Beef Task Force.

The group has been embroiled in a bitter internal dispute for the past eight months.

The Farming Independent understands that the Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, has issued a warning to the warring factions, telling them to come together or face losing their voice at the Beef Task Force.

The Beef Task Force is the only official state forum that Beef Plan sits on.

Speaking to the Farming Independent yesterday, both factions said they were ready for mediation, but that the process had not begun yet.

"I'm not allowed to discuss mediation, we're sworn to secrecy," said Eamon Corley, co-founder of the Beef Plan. "As far as I know it has not been fully agreed and accepted yet.

"Our side are supportive of mediation and we are going through the process to try and make it happen. That's probably all I can say about it. There is a non-disclosure clause attached to it."

Committed

Kerry Beef Plan chairperson Dermot O'Brien said: "We are waiting on the date of commencement. We are committed and good to go."

O'Brien and Enda Fingleton, the Laois Beef Plan chairperson, hold Beef Plan's two seats on the Task Force.

This new approach from Minister Calleary is in contrast to the approach taken by the previous Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Corley claimed last month that Creed "turned against" the Beef Plan Movement and refused to engage with it.

"The only times he engaged with us is when he was forced to," said Corley. "It wasn't until farmers had been sitting outside the factories for six weeks that he tried to do something."

