Beef Plan to protest at Musgraves calling for 'transparency' on price

Farmers recently protesting outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.
Farmers recently protesting outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford. Photo Roger Jones.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Beef Plan Movement is to protest at Musgraves in Cork today, as the ongoing beef dispute continues.

It is calling on farmers to support the protest as protests expand from factory gates to retail distribution centers.

Yesterday, approximately 3,000 factory workers were temporarily laid off as meat plants around the country closed their doors due to the ongoing dispute and protests by farmers at factories.

The Beef Plan messaged its members through various Whatsapp groups of today's protest, saying "peaceful protests will take place outside Musgraves, Tramore Road, Cork".

"We need support for this peaceful protest to send a clear message to retailers that they have a duty of care to their customers and suppliers to support farmers and be transparent on their % share of the retail price."

It comes as negotiations between the sides broke down on Monday, as meat factories walked away from the talks due to the ongoing protests.

Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the factories, said that due to the ongoing blockades across most of the beef processing businesses in the country, it had no option but to shut the doors due to the protests, a move that was criticised by SIPTU.

While the Beef Plan has officially distanced itself from the beef protests, another group Independent Farmers, which claims to represent farmers at the gates said some protesting farmers are suggesting they stage a tractor blockade to Dublin, but a spokesperson for the Independent Farmers group said the move could be counterproductive to upset the general public and the decision would be up to individual farmers.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Tánaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: Reuters

3,000 workers laid off temporarily as farmers' blockades shut meat...
Garda keep a close eye on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan last week. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

3,000 factory workers temporarily laid off as protesters threaten tractor...
Larry Goodman. Picture: Tom Burke

Hundreds of staff face lay offs as beef protesters target Goodman-owned...
Tánaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: Reuters

Farmers venting anger without structure of farming organisation is...

Knackeries around the country close their gates
Frontline: Patrick Crowe protesting outside the Kepak plant near Ennis

'I can't afford to put diesel in my van with the beef price I'm getting'
Members of Monty Python in The Life of Brian

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Problem with beef protests is different farmers want...


Top Stories

Sunny mood: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary members at the end of the two-day think-in at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey. PHOTO: CONOR McCABE

Martin hints FF will try to put brakes on €10 carbon tax increase
Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Editorial: 'Hogan's promotion is good news for Ireland and EU'
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Vets issue warning to Government over Brexit preparations
Pressure: Tanaiste Simon Coveney with Ifac members

Brexit nerves on rise for farmers, food producers
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (AP)

Levelling of payments across Europe offers new threat to farmers
John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign
Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martin Coughlan: Protests start to bite as kill falls back to just over...