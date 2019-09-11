Beef Plan to protest at Musgraves calling for 'transparency' on price

The Beef Plan Movement is to protest at Musgraves in Cork today, as the ongoing beef dispute continues.

It is calling on farmers to support the protest as protests expand from factory gates to retail distribution centers.

Yesterday, approximately 3,000 factory workers were temporarily laid off as meat plants around the country closed their doors due to the ongoing dispute and protests by farmers at factories.

The Beef Plan messaged its members through various Whatsapp groups of today's protest, saying "peaceful protests will take place outside Musgraves, Tramore Road, Cork".

"We need support for this peaceful protest to send a clear message to retailers that they have a duty of care to their customers and suppliers to support farmers and be transparent on their % share of the retail price."

It comes as negotiations between the sides broke down on Monday, as meat factories walked away from the talks due to the ongoing protests.

Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the factories, said that due to the ongoing blockades across most of the beef processing businesses in the country, it had no option but to shut the doors due to the protests, a move that was criticised by SIPTU.

While the Beef Plan has officially distanced itself from the beef protests, another group Independent Farmers, which claims to represent farmers at the gates said some protesting farmers are suggesting they stage a tractor blockade to Dublin, but a spokesperson for the Independent Farmers group said the move could be counterproductive to upset the general public and the decision would be up to individual farmers.

Online Editors