Beef Plan to hold 'peaceful protests' at meat factories

The Beef Plan Movement is holding a number of what it describes as 'peaceful protests' outside meat factories this week as it calls on members to not trade on Monday.

Farmers protested outside ABP Bandon today (Sunday) with further protests planned outside Kepak Athleague, Kepak Kilbeggan and Liffey Meats Ballinasloe.

It comes after the group staged a protest outside Aurivo on Friday where the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed was attending the official opening of Aurivo's new dryer in Ballaghadreen.

Two weeks on from the Beef Plan's protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, it says there has been "no attempt or correspondence from the Minister or his Department".

Protesters at Ballaghadreen, who surrounded the Minister's car, called him a "traitor" and asked why he would not recognise the Beef Plan Movement.

The group is also calling on farmers to show support for this weeks' protests by not trading on Monday (tomorrow) with co-ops, marts, factories or spend money in local shops.

Online Editors