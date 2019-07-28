Beef Plan to hold 'peaceful protests' at meat factories

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork with Margerat Murphy O'Mahony TD for Cork West who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Beef Plan Movement is holding a number of what it describes as 'peaceful protests' outside meat factories this week as it calls on members to not trade on Monday.

Farmers protested outside ABP Bandon today (Sunday) with further protests planned outside Kepak Athleague, Kepak Kilbeggan and Liffey Meats Ballinasloe.

It comes after the group staged a protest outside Aurivo on Friday where the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed was attending the official opening of Aurivo's new dryer in Ballaghadreen.

Two weeks on from the Beef Plan's protest outside Leinster House in Dublin, it says there has been "no attempt or correspondence from the Minister or his Department".

Protesters at Ballaghadreen, who surrounded the Minister's car, called him a "traitor" and asked why he would not recognise the Beef Plan Movement.

The group is also calling on farmers to show support for this weeks' protests by not trading on Monday (tomorrow) with co-ops, marts, factories or spend money in local shops.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

3 ways this Cork farmer improved grassland productivity on her beef farm
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
Putting food on the table: Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

John Heney: Beef sector needs change - not more whingeing

Marts: More woe as trade keeps ploughing downwards
Cattle grazing on the western side of Mount Leinster at Seskinnamadra, Co Carlow last week. Photo: Roger Jones

Big numbers help factories put the squeeze on farmers
Report: Economist Jim Power

IFA review of beef sector expected in September


Top Stories

Scientific: Pasture-fed sheep have a key role to play in a healthy diet and in sustainable farming systems

'Food choices need to be based on rational science rather than emotive and...
Mary Murphy

Sky's the limit for sheep farming entrepreneur
Raid: Gardaí with dogs at the search site off the M7. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Gardaí raid targets 'alliance' of two burglary gangs
Quartet: Four April 2017-born Friesian bullocks weighing 464kg sold for €670/hd at Kilcullen Mart last week. Photo Roger Jones

'There will always be beef farming but the future is in quality, not quantity'
Potential: The 180ac holding near Ardagh, Co Longford comes with extensive road frontage of several hundred metres on to two local roads

Pictures: Victorian estate on 180ac hits the market in Longford

Remember the fertility sub-index when assessing EBIs
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

Strokestown farm eviction case set for October