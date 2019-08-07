Beef Plan protests see beef kill shrink by 16pc

Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle
Farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wedensday.
Ciaran Moran

The national beef kill fell by 16pc last week as ongoing protests by the Beef Plan Movement caused disruption to meat plants.

The official kill last week was 29,138 back from 35,036 from the previous week a fall of 5,898, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

Beef kill week comm 29 Jul v 22 Jul

  • Heifers: -15.8pc
  • Steer: -14pc
  • Young bull: -10pc
  • Cow: +9.5pc
  • Total: -16pc

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said that processors have endeavoured to maintain business continuity in the face of ongoing protests.

"There has already been costly disruption to normal processing of livestock (both cattle and sheep) being presented for slaughter by suppliers," it said in a statement.

Yesterday it said there was up to nine sites not operating as it claimed livestock coming was 'blocked by Beef Plan protesters'.

MII also said many other plants are only operating at minimal levels.

Farmers from the Beef Plan Movement claim it is picketing outside over 20 meat factories today as their protest enters a second week.

The Beef Plan group says it will continue to protest until the meat factories agree to negotiate on beef margins.

The escalation of the dispute comes as mart prices fell further, with returns for heavy beef cattle back €70/hd this week.

In another development, earlier this week IFA national treasurer and presidential candidate Tim Cullinan met protesters outside ABP Nenagh at the weekend.

However, IFA declined to comment when asked if it would be officially joining protesters at the factory gates. In a statement yesterday to the Farming Independent, the association stated that its "members are free to make their own decisions regarding the current factory protests or to withhold their cattle and sheep.

"However, farmers who need to sell their cattle or sheep should be allowed to do so."

Beef Plan chairman Hugh Doyle said the protests will continue this week. "We hope that Meat Industry Ireland will engage with us, but we are not prepared to ask farmers to stop protesting if there is nothing on the table.

"Our lines of communication are open. While this impasse continues the farmers of Ireland are asking us to continue our peaceful protest. In doing so, new factories will be added on a daily basis."

Mr Doyle called for a united front from farm organisations to tackle the beef crisis. "Together we can change things, but as individuals it's very difficult."

IFA treasurer Tim Cullinan called on the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to intervene immediately in the beef crisis.

"It is unthinkable that a sector of the size and significance of the beef industry has been ignored by the Minister responsible.

"In no other sector of comparable scale would this have been allowed to happen," he said.

In a statement yesterday, Minister Creed said neither he nor the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine can legally have any role in determining the prices for beef or any other commodity. Nor can the Department directly intervene in the determination of prices.

Online Editors


