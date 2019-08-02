Beef Plan protests enter 6th day

Protests by the Beef Plan Movement outside meat factories is continuing into its sixth day at a number of meat factories.

A spokesperson for the Beef Plan group said it has asked the processors through Meat Industry Ireland (MII) to make what it considers a reasonable proposal on what they intend to do that returns a cost of production plus a margin to beef farmers in the context that the consumer is now paying more for beef in the shops while the farmer is being paid considerably less.

It comes as Meat Industry Ireland accused some of the protesters said it will engage with the leadership of the Beef Plan movement, if it calls off its protests.

However, it also accused some of the group's members of "unacceptable abuse and intimidation of fellow farmer suppliers, company employees, government assigned veterinarians and other service providers including hauliers".

Macroom farmer Ger Dineen and Inspector Dave Callaghan from Bandon Garda station discuss the impass at the Beef Plan movement protest at ABP Bandon Co Cork. Picture Denis Boyle

In a statement, issued by Meat Industry Ireland, it says the current Beef Plan protests which are geared towards disrupting the normal and orderly marketing of beef and lamb will do nothing to resolve the challenges in the marketplace nor the predicament of hard-pressed producers, but that it will engage with them if the protests are called off.

The Beef Plan Movement has issued its members with guidelines, which state that people who do not participate in a peaceful manner will be asked to leave the protest.

"Protesting in a public place that results in a certain level of disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic this is not unfairly blocked is allowed provided the protest is a peaceful gathering," it's guidelines state.

"A stationary protest on a footpath is permitted provided that the passage of pedestrians is not prevented or impeded. Processions are permissible but it may be considered a public nuisance to obstruct a highway."

The guidelines also state that the taking of audio or visual footage of a peaceful protest is permitted and in the interests of public safety the protest at each site will be video recorded.

