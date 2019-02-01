Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef Plan movement threatens to get political

Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross
Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The latest meeting of the Beef Plan movement group has said it will start canvassing politicians with local and European elections due in 2019.

The Beef Plan movement took to Monaghan on Wednesday night with a pointed threat to politicians that more needs to be done to protect the failing beef industry.

The group, which wants to take greater control of the beef industry through the establishment of producer groups and the operating of its own abattoirs, has held a series of meetings across the country in recent weeks. In Monaghan, more than 200 farmers attended to hear what the latest farm organisation wants to do to protect the beleaguered beef industry.

Its vice-chairman Hugh Doyle urged farmers to get out and “make things difficult” for politicians in 2019.

“We’ve no problem in making this an election issue (in 2019),” Doyle said.

“If farmers want to go out and make things difficult for their local politicians in every constituency, I’ve no problem with that. If it helps get the message across that beef farmers need help and support then that’s a good thing. Politicians need to be held to account and if we don’t do it, nobody else will.

“We genuinely feel rural Ireland has been thrown under the bus and that the powers-that-be in the Dáil have forgotten about rural Ireland. They need a wake-up call,” he said.

‘Genomics needs a complete overhaul’

Also Read

As has been central to the group’s strategy, the role of the ICBF and its Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) drew significant ire from the Beef Plan Movement.

Again, Hugh Doyle said the ICBF’s insistence on breeding cattle with greater maternal traits as opposed to terminal ones has hastened the demise of the suckler cow.

“We have the suckler cow. She is a known the world over for being a top-quality, prime animal. But the ICBF and the genomics scheme (the BDGP) is all wrong and it needs a complete overhaul. The traits should be weighted 60pc for terminal and 40pc for maternal. We have people coming in from Teagasc and the ICBF telling us what the ideal suckler cow is. It’s a joke,” he said.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'BEEP scheme won't be bureaucratic'- Minister Creed
The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot will target the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves.

Everything you need to know about the new €40/calf Beef Environmental...
Live shipping exports

Capacity of lairages in France becoming key challenge to live export trade -...
The Bidding secrets from the ring, only the man in the box understands the signs. Something like Brexit. Photo Roger Jones.

Martin Coughlan: Stress, dread and anxiety - a beef man's lot
A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Gerry Giggins: Poorly designed housing is now a major factor in disease outbreaks
Eamon O'Connell

'Calling in the vet is just half the battle when treating sick calves'
Farmers at the recent CalfCare event, which was organised by LacPatrick Dairies as part of the Animal Health Ireland (AHI), Teagasc and Volac series of CalfCare events this spring

The 10 commandments for healthy calves


Top Stories

Hard Border questions: Michael Creed repeated the Government line when questioned yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers

'One slip' could be calamitous for important live export trade - Minister...
Philip Higgins pictured on his farm in Skreen, Co Sligo. Photo Brian Farrell

Sligo sheep farmer on converting a cattle shed into housing for his mid-season...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland farm incomes to fall dramatically amid no-deal Brexit...
Monaghan supplies 50pc of retail mushrooms in the UK. Photo: Getty Images

'No alternative' to UK for domestic mushroom farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

New programme could see Europe become 100pc self-sufficient in...
Mary Rooney is from Manorhamilton and runs a sheep and suckler farm across the border in Gorteen, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Mary Rooney: Why have compliance inspections become so stressful for so...
Farmer Eoin Kelly

Meet the farmer looking for love: 'I've had a bit of craic, but it's time to...