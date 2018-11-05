Beef Plan Movement launches nationwide meetings

The Beef Plan Movement has organised a series of meetings to drive membership and detail its plans for the beef industry in the coming weeks.

Group spokesman Eamon Corley said the first meeting will take place this Wednesday in Roscommon mart, with a couple of hundred farmers expected to attend.

It comes after the first National Livestock committee meeting of the Beef Plan Movement took place on last week, with nearly 40 county representatives attending.

A National Livestock Committee was elected at the meeting the first three meetings were scheduled, including Ratheinska Hall, Laois, Tuesday, November 20 at 8pm and the Cavan Crystal Hotel, Wednesday, November 21 at 8pm.

According to Corley, the independent group has the back of the Charolais Society, the Irish Blonde Cattle Society and the ICSA.

It's understood that members of the group will be meeting the IFA National Livestock committee tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss whether the IFA will back the farmers and their plan for the sector.

However, according to Corley, organisations backing the plan will only happen on a "no strings attached" basis.

Membership, he said has now reached over 3,500 and includes farmers from Northern Ireland.