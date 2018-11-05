Farm Ireland
Beef Plan Movement launches nationwide meetings

The group is also looking the 12c QA payment to be allowed on cattle sold in mart without any retention period and the four movements rule to be scrapped. Photo Brian Farrell
Margaret Donnelly

The Beef Plan Movement has organised a series of meetings to drive membership and detail its plans for the beef industry in the coming weeks.

Group spokesman Eamon Corley said the first meeting will take place this Wednesday in Roscommon mart, with a couple of hundred farmers expected to attend.

It comes after the first National Livestock committee meeting of the Beef Plan Movement took place on last  week, with nearly 40 county representatives attending.

A National  Livestock Committee was elected at the meeting the first three meetings were scheduled, including Ratheinska Hall, Laois, Tuesday, November 20 at 8pm and the Cavan Crystal Hotel, Wednesday, November 21 at 8pm.

According to Corley, the independent group has the back of the Charolais Society, the Irish Blonde Cattle Society and the ICSA.

It's understood that members of the group will be meeting the IFA National Livestock committee tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss whether the IFA will back the farmers and their plan for the sector.

However, according to Corley, organisations backing the plan will only happen on a "no strings attached" basis.

Membership, he said has now reached over 3,500 and includes farmers from Northern Ireland.

"Our target is to get 40,000 farmers to sign up to the plan," he said.

"A big part of our plan is to unite farmers and take back control of our beef industry. We see it as a mathematical equation where at the moment we have 80,000 divided farmers selling cattle individually to a very united small group of factories."

The group is planning to organise farmers into producer groups around the country, which can negotiate on farmers behalf.

It is also looking the 12c QA payment to be allowed on cattle sold in mart without any retention period and the four movements rule to be scrapped.

"This will allow finished cattle to be again sold in the marts.

 We are also looking for the export regulations to be relaxed which will allow more cattle to be exported," he said.

Online Editors

