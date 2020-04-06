Beef Plan feud escalates amid WhatsApp war

Confusion continues to reign over who is in control of the Beef Plan Movement.

The feud in the organisation took a new twist in recent days, with a row developing over a cattle shipment involving a producer group set up under the auspices of Beef Plan.

Many members now have two 'Beef Plan' WhatsApp groups on their phone, adding to the absence of clarity..

On March 28, a message to members of the original Beef Plan WhatsApp group read: "Our producer organisation is involved in helping to fill a shipment of cattle over the next couple of weeks."

The message detailed the type of cattle wanted and the price that would be paid, signalling that farmers could get up to €264/hd above what meat processors were paying.

Members were encouraged to register with Emerald Isle Beef Producers (EIBP), which is operated by Beef Plan founder Eamon Corley.

However, a separate WhatsApp group, understood to have been established by members of the original Beef Plan National Committee, said: "Recent notifications regarding an export facility for live cattle to Algeria is not a recognised nor an authorised Beef Plan Movement facility.

Clarify

"We also wish to clarify that any transactions that may be carried out are not in the name of the Beef Plan Movement as a company or as an organisation.

"We are not providing instruction or signalling to any member or indeed any farmer to engage with EIBP in relation to live exports. This is a matter for every individual to decide on themselves and what they wish to do."

The message was signed by Patrick Rooney, 'national chairman' and Gerard Pilkington, 'national vice-chairman'.

However, a message to members on the original Beef Plan WhatsApp group, signed 'National Committee 2020' read: "Unfortunately, some people are continuing to frustrate Beef Plan from moving forward.

"Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle are the joint chairpersons of Beef Plan Movement. Anyone posting up statements claiming otherwise will be seen as bringing the organisation into disrepute and will be removed."

Meanwhile, it's understood two recent video conference with farm organisations held by the Agriculture Minister had no representative from either Beef Plan group.

Indo Farming