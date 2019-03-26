The Beef Plan Movement has sent a submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, calling for a review of the QPS grid.

Beef Plan calls for review of QPS and greater increments for premium cattle

The submission calls for a full appraisal of the current QPS grid to simplify it and have greater increments for premium cattle.

The group says the QPS has failed in its original intention and that high quality carcasses from the suckler herd are under-priced.

A spokesperson for the group said says a full review of the QPS (commonly called QA) bonus and its association with the associated “market” specifications is also needed.

"The landscape has changed considerably since 2009. There has been a significant decline in steers obtaining R grade over this period with it being 44pc in 2009 compared to 30pc in 2018.

"For this reason, the review is necessary to reflect current throughput with respect to grades, fat scores and animal type compared to when the grid was introduced."

The group says quality cattle presented with increased meat yield must be rewarded commensurate with the quality of the animal.

"However, the QPS cannot and should not be used as a means of severely penalising producers of lesser grade animals."