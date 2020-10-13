Beef PGI must be suckler-based, warn farm leaders

The Beef Taskforce meeting was postponed yesterday over ongoing concerns around the PGI application

The development of a specific brand for suckler beef has emerged as a major sticking point in the ongoing negotiations to secure farmer backing for a grass-fed beef PGI.

The farm organisations have also insisted that any such suckler brand must be owned and controlled by farmers.

A Beef Taskforce meeting scheduled for yesterday (Monday) was postponed over the weekend after it became apparent that all the farm organisations were not in support of the current PGI proposal. The latest log-jam in the PGI saga relates to a dispute notice which was lodged with the Beef Taskforce by the INHFA because of what it claims has been the “non-delivery” by the body in developing a suckler brand.

“In order to preserve the integrity of the Taskforce agreement and to settle our dispute, we must now see a concrete suckler brand proposal on the table with the full backing of all Taskforce members including the meat processors,” said INHFA president, Colm O’Donnell.

“The INHFA has registered an opposition to the PGI for Irish grass-fed beef because of the lack of delivery on the suckler brand,” he added.

The INHFA said it had informed the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and the Taskforce chairman that unless there was a clear commitment given on the development of a suckler brand that includes at least one processor coming on board, the organisation will not support the current PGI application.

The latest controversy around the PGI application has sparked fears that the whole process could falter before it gets to the EU application phase.

The IFA has been strenuously opposed to the exclusion of suckler bull beef from the PGI and its president Tim Cullinan said farmers must be in the majority on the monitoring group to oversee the grass-fed PGI.

"It must be farmer controlled, not factory controlled. We have had enough of the tail wagging the dog,” he said.

“We also emphasised the importance of a developing a suckler brand to complement the grass-fed PGI. This must be developed and led by farmers who can direct Bord Bia, rather than the other way around,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised by the farm organisations around the ownership and governance of any PGI standard.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the outstanding issues regarding the PGI proposal must be resolved as soon as possible.

‘Farmer-led’

“With Covid-19 and Brexit posing unprecedented challenges for the Irish beef sector, it is important that Ireland submits a PGI application and gets official EU recognition for the uniqueness of Irish beef,” said Mr McCormack.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan said the key sticking point for ICSA is that any PGI strategy must be farmer-led and controlled as well as being suckler-based.

Bord Bia’s grass-fed PGI proposal has been dogged with controversy since being launched earlier in the year.

Bord Bia has defended its exclusion of bull beef from the PGI process, pointing out that the manner in which bulls are housed and fed a high concentrate diet during the finishing period means that the animals do not qualify as grass fed.

In addition, it points out that bull beef is not a traditional Irish farming system and therefore does not qualify for inclusion in the PGI application.





Online Editors