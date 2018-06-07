Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Beef lobby ramps up pressure on Mercosur

Minister Michael Creed
Minister Michael Creed
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The Irish government will not block any future trade deal between the EU and Mercosur, despite intense lobbying by the farm organisations and meat processors.

The IFA and meat processors have written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urging the Government to take action "at the highest level in the EU Commission" and with other member states to limit concessions on the level of South American beef imports.

However, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, told the Dáil that unilaterally halting progress towards a possible trade deal with Mercosur risked isolating the country.

Hinting at the strong support that Ireland has received from Europe on Brexit, Minister Creed said stalling the talks' process would be "inappropriate", although he accepted that Ireland's beef industry was "particularly exposed" to a Mercosur deal.

"At a time when we are seeking solidarity across the European Union on a range of issues…it would be inappropriate that we would stand alone in this case, when no deal has been concluded, and isolate ourselves," Minister Creed told the Dáil.

The minister was responding to questions from Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue who said there was an absence of "fairness" in the trade agreement proposals to date. He also accused the Government of "rolling over" by allowing the EU Commission to offer tariff-free access for an additional 70,000 tonnes of South American beef.

Deputy McConalogue said EU beef prices would take a "massive hit" as a result of this concession. The Fianna Fáil TD maintained that the EU-Mercosur trade package having to be ratified by national parliaments across Europe provided an opportunity for Minister Creed to take a tougher line on the talks.

"That any deal will have to come back to national parliaments for ratification should surely strengthen the minister's hand in pushing back and trying to fight for Irish farmers," Deputy McConalogue said.

Also Read

But Minister Creed pointed out that Ireland was just one party to any future agreement, and that there would be positives and negatives in any package.

'Two-way street'

"We will continue to press our case, but we also recognise that trade is a two-way street. In certain areas of Mercosur we see opportunities, particularly in the dairy sector. However, we feel particularly exposed in the beef sector, but we will continue to try to negotiate the best possible deal," he said.

The latest round of negotiations between the EU and Mercosur - which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay - kicked off in Uruguayan capital Montevideo yesterday.

With progress believed to have been made on issues relating to access for EU-manufactured cars and car parts to the South American market, the IFA and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) cautioned that a deal could be concluded this summer.

In their letter to the Taoiseach, the IFA and MII warned that EU beef farmers and processors would "unfairly" pay for access by other sectors to South American markets, and that Ireland would face the "most severe negative implications" because of its 90pc export dependency.

Reports of tariff-free access for greater volumes of South American beef, in excess of the additional 70,000 tonnes already offered, were described by IFA and MII as "simply unacceptable".

The IFA and MII also pointed out that these additional tonnages of South American beef could be targeted at the lucrative European steak cuts market because the EU negotiators gave ground on the use of sub-quotas within the overall trade offer.

But Government may be willing to concede ground on South American imports

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Peter Byrne

'Our customers are loyal - they know the quality of our meat' - Kildare beef...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on


Top Stories

Farm incomes facing potential €200m hit
Kilrossanty Co. Waterford. Image: Google maps

'Farming was his life' - Shock at second farming tragedy in Waterford area in...
Researchers are testing whether CT scanners can determine which animals will produce the best meat

Farmers put sheep in CT scanners to help breed tastier chops

Basis for milk price reductions ‘completely gone at this stage’ – Farm...
If yields are reasonable, don’t delay cutting silage.

Sweet outlook for silage crop as first cut gets
Eamonn Farrell ICOS; Martin Keane ICOS President; Patsy Ahern, Glanbia and TJ Flanagan, ICOS Chief Executive at the ICOS agm in Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey. No reproduction fee

'It's easy to blame the co-op for milk prices but the co-op model delivers'
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef grid could be back in force with some farmers unhappy with...