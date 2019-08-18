Beef grid penalties cost farmers €33m last year – IFA Treasurer

Stock picture
Stock picture
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Figures from IFA Treasurer and presidential candidate Tim Cullinan shows penalties imposed by ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak and other factories cost farmers over €33m last year.

“The factory-imposed restrictions on age, the time spent on the farm and the number of movements cost beef and suckler farmers over €17 million alone in 2018. In addition, the denial of the 12 cent/kilo quality assurance payment cost farmers over €16 million last year, a total of €33.5 million in one year.

Any talk by the factories of reviewing the GRID, without putting money on the table to fix it, is absolutely disingenuous and will not yield any results for beef farmers who have been severely penalised by the same GRID for many years, he said.

“Unless ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak produce substantial new money to fix the grid, there will be no gain for farmers. Beef farmers’ losses are mounting and there is no evidence yet that the beef processors are taking the situation seriously or showing any commitment to sustain producers through a very difficult period.

“Tinkering with the grid is not a solution without new money. Over €30m is required to fix the grid problem.”

It comes as the beef grid is to be reviewed as part of the ongoing discussions between farming organisations and Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the meat factories.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

No UK retailers demand all the requirements beef cattle must meet -...
Frontline: Farmers protesting at the ABP plant, in Granagh, south Kilkenny last week (l-r): Michael Frisby, Moincoin, Kilkenny; Cllr Seanie Power, Waterford; Jim Cullinan, Kilbrien, Waterford and Kevin Barry, Cushinstown, Co Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

'The reality is that if any beef farmers are to prosper, many more will have to...
The champion Belgian Blue owned by Dan, Tim and Denise O'Donovan from Dunmanway, Co Cork at Tullamore Show. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Large turnout for livestock classes at Tullamore Show
Stock photo.

Farmers to pay 'nominal' charge to weigh cattle at factories

How renewable energy could make your farm more efficient and save...
Stock image

BEAM scheme set to open to applications
File photo

Leaving hay bales in the fields is a lost opportunity


Top Stories

Only 50pc of each tree can be processed for sawn timber products

How the by-product of timber production is a cheap and clean renewable energy...
Call for more competition: Supermac's head Pat McDonagh wants farmers to get more control of their destiny. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Control of beef industry in hands of too few' - Supermac's boss
New leaf: Liam Delaney with wife Brenda and children, from left, Kate, Sadie James and Harry on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo by Kevin Mc Nulty

'The beef farmer is getting walloped' - Laois man who fronted McDonald's...

WATCH: Farmers on high alert as brazen thieves steal quad bikes in...

'Winter barley has many advantages but yield consistency isn't one of them'
Areas of Brazil’s Cerrado have been deforested for soy production (Marizilda Cruppe/Greenpeace/PA)

Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month

Big farming opportunity in the heart of Mayo