Beef grid penalties cost farmers €33m last year – IFA Treasurer

Figures from IFA Treasurer and presidential candidate Tim Cullinan shows penalties imposed by ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak and other factories cost farmers over €33m last year.

Figures from IFA Treasurer and presidential candidate Tim Cullinan shows penalties imposed by ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak and other factories cost farmers over €33m last year.

“The factory-imposed restrictions on age, the time spent on the farm and the number of movements cost beef and suckler farmers over €17 million alone in 2018. In addition, the denial of the 12 cent/kilo quality assurance payment cost farmers over €16 million last year, a total of €33.5 million in one year.

Any talk by the factories of reviewing the GRID, without putting money on the table to fix it, is absolutely disingenuous and will not yield any results for beef farmers who have been severely penalised by the same GRID for many years, he said.

“Unless ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak produce substantial new money to fix the grid, there will be no gain for farmers. Beef farmers’ losses are mounting and there is no evidence yet that the beef processors are taking the situation seriously or showing any commitment to sustain producers through a very difficult period.

“Tinkering with the grid is not a solution without new money. Over €30m is required to fix the grid problem.”

It comes as the beef grid is to be reviewed as part of the ongoing discussions between farming organisations and Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the meat factories.

Online Editors