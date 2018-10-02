Beef Forum goes ahead but farm leaders won't be there

Tomorrow's meeting of the Beef Forum will go ahead, despite the planned protest by IFA beef farmers outside the Department of Agriculture's headquarters.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed in a statement yesterday that the scheduled Beef Forum meeting will go ahead.

However, the Farming Independent understands that senior Department officials had contacted a number of farm bodies over the last few days to establish if they planned to attend the meeting.

Both the ICSA and ICMSA have stated that they will not pass a picket by fellow farmers and will not be present at Wednesday's meeting.

ICSA said its actions were motivated by "solidarity" with fellow farmers, while an ICMSA statement pointed out that "in its whole history ICMSA has never passed a farmer picket".

In contrast, Bord Bia said it will attend the forum, as will Teagasc. A spokesman for the state research body said the meeting "was in a colleague's diary". An ICOS official said the co-operative body had not discussed the matter, while ICBF did not respond to requests for a comment.

Confirming that tomorrow's protest will go ahead, IFA president Joe Healy said beef farmers were "furious" with the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, and accused him of allowing the factories to "run amok and systematically cut cattle prices to loss-making levels".

Pointing out that cattle prices continued to rise in Britain, Ireland's largest export market, Mr Healy said the factories had used the recent drought and feed shortages to slash beef prices.