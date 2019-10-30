Beef feed sales down 20pc as price collapse takes its toll

Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

A €60-75 million drop in beef farmer spending on compound feed has been forecast this year as the collapse in cattle prices ripples out into the wider farm sector.

Sales of beef rations have fallen by 15-20pc so far in 2019. And while the wet weather of the last three weeks has prompted a recovery in feed usage, sales of beef rations are likely to be back by between 250,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

At €250 per tonne, the fall-off in compound feed usage on beef farms equates to a drop in spending of between €60m and €75m.

In contrast, however, sales of dairy rations continue to grow, with steady milk prices and increased herd sizes being reflected in a 10-15pc lift in usage compared to 2016-17.

Ration sales in 2018 were unusually high because of the drought.

The sharp drop in demand for beef rations has been attributed to significantly lower cattle prices this year.

Since February factory prices for bullocks and heifers have fallen by 30-35c/kg or €100-140/hd which has totally slashed beef farmer returns.

Merchants said the recent factory blockade and continuing difficulties in getting cattle killed over the last three months had also impacted on the trade. In addition, strong grass growth since early spring and reduced feeding levels by finishers had hit demand for compound feed, merchants said.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"I'd say sales were back 15-20pc this summer compared to 2017," said Pat Ryan of Liffey Mills in Nenagh.

"The trade has picked up over the last few weeks, but it was certainly quieter this year," he added.

Mr Ryan maintained that the continuing uncertainty regarding Brexit was not helping matters in the beef trade.

Similar sentiments were expressed by other merchants who estimated that sales of beef rations were running around 20pc below normal levels.

Louth-based animal nutritionist, Gerry Giggins, predicted that the reduction in compound feed usage by beef farmers could "get worse" this winter unless cattle prices improved significantly.

Frustration

Traditionally around 1.5m tonnes of compound feed is consumed by beef cattle in Ireland each year.

Meanwhile, ICSA president Edmond Phelan has expressed frustration that the full €100m available under the BEAM scheme will not be delivered.

Mr Phelan said the 5pc reduction in stocking rates specified under the scheme was "a major sticking point" and he called for the full €100m to be paid out by way of higher payment per qualifying animal.

"Moreover, beef farmers who have killed cattle after the May 12 deadline for BEAM have been hit with the full Brexit impact but are entitled to nothing.

"This is not fair and ICSA wants to see a payment to reflect cattle killed at unsustainable prices in the period May 13 to December 31," he said.

"In addition, we want to see the BEEP scheme continued beyond this year to deliver a more meaningful financial gain for sucker farmers. €40m has been earmarked for this in Budget 2020 and this offers scope for a higher payment per animal."

Slump in demand could cost merchants up to €75m but dairy feed sales running 10-15pc up on 2016-17

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

One tip for the winter - avoid feeding mouldy silage at all costs
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Beef farmers can't carry all the risk on dairy calves - ICSA
Access to Chinese markets for beef requires that live cattle for export must originate from farms which have not had any TB restrictions in the previous 12 months. Stock image

Cap on bovine TB eradication payments floated by review

Waste not, want not - Step-by-step guide to conserving and making the most...
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The first instalment of our Basic Payment cash can't arrive...
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed raises legal concerns over feedlot ban proposals
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Fallout from the blockades still keeping prices down


Top Stories

There have been numerous calls for the reinstatement of the Early Retirement Scheme for farmers

New farm retirement scheme a non-runner, says Department boss
Incidence of bovine TB nationally remains at historically low levels

Concern at Monaghan outbreak as national TB figures rise again
Jim Woulfe

Butter tariffs issue unlikely to be resolved until after the 2020 US...
File photo

Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy
MINISTER: Jim Daly. Picture: Arthur Carron

Farmers unable to recoup their Fair Deal costs under new law
Self-contained: The land and residence is all in one block and located in Mooncoin, close to the Kilkenny, Waterford and Tipperary borders and 18km from Waterford City

160ac Kilkenny farm on the market for €2m
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairy sector facing animal welfare crisis next spring