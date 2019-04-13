Beef farmers 'struggling' to pay household bills as Brexit losses top €100m

A deep crisis continues to grip the beef sector in Ireland with the Irish Farmers Association calling on the Government and EU Commission to compensate beef farmers for Brexit losses which they say run to over €100m.

Despite the UK's exit from the EU set to be pushed back to October, Brexit stockpiles of beef in the UK are said to be weighing on prices on both sides of the Irish sea.

In the Dail, this week Independent TD Carol Nolan said that in her constituency of Laois and Offaly, there were farmers struggling to pay household bills and in great hardship.

"Beef farmers the length and breadth of this State are experiencing serious financial losses and the 5c/kg drop for beef last week has impacted further on an already bad situation," she said

IFA has written to both Minister Creed and Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan outlining the details on the €101m losses.

“Beef farmers have gone through a horrendous period of financial losses, mainly as a result of Brexit imposed market uncertainty, changes to the sterling exchange rate and price cuts.

"Some beef farmers are facing financial ruin.

"They cannot afford to carry this magnitude of loss and it is essential that the Government and EU Commission provide a direct support aid package for the farmers concerned”.