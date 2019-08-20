Beef farmers hit with EU's biggest price drop over the last month

Concerns mount as weak sterling makes Irish beef less competitive in UK market

Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell
ICSA president Edmond Phelan. Photo: Patrick Browne
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Irish beef prices saw the strongest decline recorded across the EU's beef markets during the last month, according to new figures from the European Commission.

It comes as farming organisations and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) met yesterday to continue talks around the beef sector and the margin farmers receive.

The R3 heifer price of 356.5c/kg during the week ending August 4 was back 20.5c/kg from the previous month and 9c lower than the EU average.

Some 50pc of Irish beef exports go to the UK, and analysis by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland found that the weakening sterling has made Irish beef much less competitive on the UK market. This, it said, is being reflected in the returns paid to farmers in the Republic.

Sterling had staged a minor recovery last week with a 2pc gain helping it climb above 91 pence to the euro, as financial markets priced in a move to oust Mr Johnson and stop a hard Brexit by the opposition Labour Party.

But by Monday, the mood had changed and the pound lost 0.3pc to trade at 91.56p.

Ireland is ranked eighth in the EU league table of beef prices behind both Northern Ireland and Britain. Beef prices for prime cattle have also been under pressure across the UK over the last few months.

With cattle supplies holding steady and heavier carcases in the slaughter mix, supplies of beef are generally running ahead of demand.

The LMC also highlighted that some reports have indicated that there is a lot of beef in storage which is also putting downward pressure on the trade. The North has moved up one place in the league table into sixth position, with an equivalent R3 heifer price of 367.3c/kg during the week ending August 4.

This places it 1.6c/kg above the EU average price of 365.7c/kg. In early January this year, the R3 heifer price in the North was the equivalent of 386.8c/kg, which was 4.7c/kg higher than the EU average.

Britain moved down one place into seventh with an R3 heifer price equivalent to 363.7c/kg.

