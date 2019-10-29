Beef farmers can't carry all the risk on dairy calves - ICSA

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Beef farmers cannot be expected to take all the risks associated with rearing dairy calves, the ICSA claimed this week.

The drystock farmer body urged milk suppliers to agree contract rearing arrangements with beef farmers ahead of the spring calving season.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The ICSA also expressed outright opposition to a dairy-calf-to-beef scheme proposed by ICMSA which involves the payment of €150/hd in subsidies on qualifying animals.

ICSA beef chairman Edmond Graham insisted that the problem of finding an outlet for dairy bull calves next spring cannot be foisted on beef farmers who were already at "breaking point".

"It is clear now that dairy expansion can only be done with dairy farmers being responsible for all of their breeding decisions. If dairy bull calves can be exported to the Netherlands then well and good," he said.

"Otherwise, a profitable dairy farm will have to absorb the risk of finishing these calves. This can be done by paying beef farmers to contract rear them.

"It is futile to think that beef farmers can be expected to buy calves at a beef price of €3.45/kg and take all the cost and risk of rearing them for two years. There is no appetite any more for gambling that beef prices might recover to an economically sustainable level in the future."

Teagasc specialists recently estimated that for efficient finishers to make €200/hd on Friesian stock - at 24 months of age and at current factory prices - the beef farmer would have to get a payment of €125 with a two-week-old bull calf. The same finisher could afford to pay €10 for a 12-week-old calf.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"A dairy farmer who breeds a calf with negative value for beef breeding cannot expect his beef-farming neighbour to absorb that cost. Instead, it needs to be part of the dairy farm's costs," Mr Graham said.

He also insisted that beef farmers would not accept direct supports for a dairy-calf-to-beef scheme that effectively paid a headage payment and a slaughter premium for beef from the dairy herd, saying such a move would disadvantage beef from the suckler herd.

However, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said their proposal offered a solution for dairy farmers while delivering additional income for beef farmers.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Access to Chinese markets for beef requires that live cattle for export must originate from farms which have not had any TB restrictions in the previous 12 months. Stock image

Cap on bovine TB eradication payments floated by review

Waste not, want not - Step-by-step guide to conserving and making the most...
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The first instalment of our Basic Payment cash can't arrive...
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed raises legal concerns over feedlot ban proposals
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Fallout from the blockades still keeping prices down

First payments to BEEP applicant farmers commence
'Dauphin', the top-rated bull on the ICBF dairy-beef listings

Aubrac bull is top of the beef pops


Top Stories

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Hitting forestry targets a 'real challenge' as farm emissions continue...
There have been numerous calls for the reinstatement of the Early Retirement Scheme for farmers

New farm retirement scheme a non-runner, says Department boss
Minister Paschal Donohoe

Machinery contractors demand a U-turn on fuel tax hike
INHFA President Colm O'Donnell. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories placing false ceiling on lamb price, claim hill farmers
2018 saw a 19.8% increase in the volume of feeding stuffs consumed.

Beef feed sales down 20pc as prices collapse takes its toll
Damaging absence: The IFA has been criticised for failing to lead the recent beef protests. Photo: Hany Marzouk

IFA candidates feel the heat over beef protests
Stock photo

Substantial damages for girls injured in Limerick tractor collisions