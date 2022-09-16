Farming

‘Why whinge about factory quotes when all you have to do is change your bull?’

Kildare man Oliver O’Hanlon tried a number of farming enterprises over the years before settling on Wagyu beef, which has been ‘a licence to print money’

Oliver O&rsquo;Hanlon with his Wagyu cattle; he runs a herd of 25 full-blood cows along with crossbred recipients on his Kildare farm. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan Expand
Oliver chose Wagyu &quot;because it was the only option for me to remain a suckler farmer and pay my bills&quot;. Expand
Wagyu cow and calves. This year so far, Oliver has had 30 full-blood Wagyu calves born on the farm and there are still 10 to go. Expand
Oliver's Wagyu bull. Oliver believes Wagyu breeding is the future and suits the older, part-time and &ldquo;maybe even lazy&rdquo; farmer Expand
Oliver O’Hanlon with his Wagyu cattle; he runs a herd of 25 full-blood cows along with crossbred recipients on his Kildare farm. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Oliver chose Wagyu "because it was the only option for me to remain a suckler farmer and pay my bills".

Wagyu cow and calves. This year so far, Oliver has had 30 full-blood Wagyu calves born on the farm and there are still 10 to go.

Oliver's Wagyu bull. Oliver believes Wagyu breeding is the future and suits the older, part-time and “maybe even lazy” farmer

Oliver's cattle are made up of many strains of Wagyu

Oliver O’Hanlon with his Wagyu cattle; he runs a herd of 25 full-blood cows along with crossbred recipients on his Kildare farm. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan
Wagyu, the intensely marbled beef-producing breed that originated in Japan, can now be found grazing around Silliot Hill in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Under the watchful eye of Oliver O’Hanlon, the Ohanasaki Wagyu herd has made its presence felt — with interest in these animals growing rapidly.

