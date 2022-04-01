Farming

Why this Limerick farmer is sticking with calf-to-beef despite ‘all the bad press’

Ciaran Bartley explains how a focus on grass management and weight gains has enabled him to make the system work for 20 years on his 182ac holding

Martin Ryan

It is nearly 20 years since Ciaran Bartley decided to specialise in a ‘calf to beef’ system on his farm in east Limerick, and he hasn’t looked back since.

A year ago he more than doubled the size of his holding at Knockaneagh, close to the village of Caherconlish, when he bought an adjoining 106ac, which he had leased for two decades.

