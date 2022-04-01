Why this Limerick farmer is sticking with calf-to-beef despite ‘all the bad press’

It is nearly 20 years since Ciaran Bartley decided to specialise in a ‘calf to beef’ system on his farm in east Limerick, and he hasn’t looked back since.

A year ago he more than doubled the size of his holding at Knockaneagh, close to the village of Caherconlish, when he bought an adjoining 106ac, which he had leased for two decades.

“I will be depending on the system to meet my repayments,” he told the visiting farmers at a Teagasc Grass Walk on the 182ac farm.

“Holstein-Friesian calf to beef has got a lot of bad media coverage but it is not as bad as that.

“It is never going to be as good as dairy farming but I’m getting a reasonable return out of it and I’m sticking with it.”

Leading the farm walk, Newcastle West-based Teagasc advisor Aileen Walsh explained that 162-165 Holstein-Friesian, mostly male calves are bought from local farmers at three to four weeks old each year and finished to beef at 19 to 23 months.

The overall stocking rate is 1.82 LU/ha.

Ciaran focuses on good management of grass, with concentrates mainly used for finishing animals before slaughter.

Average birth-to-slaughter daily liveweight gains of 0.65kg are being achieved for the steers, while a few heifers in the mix showed gains of 0.72/kg/day.

Meanwhile, calf mortality has been reduced to almost zero in recent years.

Calves cost around €80 to buy, and the finished animals slaughtered in 2021 averaged €1,360.

“Not a lot has changed over the years. The price of the calf has dropped and is more reasonable and there is better utilisation of grass and better weight gains,” said Ciaran.

“I try to buy a good square Holstein-Friesian calf — not British Friesian because they are too small.

“I’m buying in now directly from five or six of the same farms each year and that has greatly reduced the risk of infection and losses and brought mortality down to zero.

All calves are double-vaccinated after purchase, and a simple milk cart system is used for feeding.

“It is busy for five or six weeks of the spring until the calves are on meal and ready to be let out to grass.”

During the first winter the weanlings are fed on silage and 1kg meal/day until going on to grass in the spring.

The heaviest animals are sold in October-November at an average of 280kg carcase weight and the remainder kept on to finish in the spring at average weights of 310-320kg after concentrates are fed for the final 80 days at 5-6kg/day.

Grading is a mix of mostly Os with some Ps and fat scores of 2 and 3, with animals being sold to ABP and Dawn factories.

“There was a margin to be made in the system, but it was a lot tighter up to last year,” said Ciaran. “The price for beef at the end of last year was a massive added benefit when I got 450c/kg.

“Up to that it was a lot tighter although the price of the feed was a lot less too.”

While the land is in very good condition, the soil is medium to heavy and some areas would benefit from drainage, which is being considered for over the longer term on a cost-benefit analysis.

As a Teagasc Signpost farm, there is a commitment to ongoing carbon analysis and reductions.

Ciaran soil-tested the entire farm in the spring of 2019 and identified issues with fertility, as just 35pc of the total grazing area was at the optimum pH level for mineral soils.

To correct this, he introduced a liming programme. In 2021, 240t of lime was applied.

As ground conditions are “challenging”, Ciaran had to choose the most opportune times for application avoid losing too much of the grazing ground at any time. He targeted the most recently grazed paddocks as the weather allowed.

He also had to ensure there was sufficient time between spreading and harvesting for silage the following year, because unwanted uptake of lime in silage crops could have hindered preservation.

Grass growth on the farm is already showing some of the expected benefits from the correction of the soil pH.

Further pH analysis is earmarked for 2023, with a view to additional applications as required to achieve a pH level of 6.3-6.5 over the entire farm.

Meanwhile, Ciaran is adamant that his Holstein-Friesian calf-to-beef operation is a low-cost mainly grass-based system which with good management, can continue to deliver a reasonable margin into the future.

Installing drainage can transform your profits – or it can be ‘a complete waste of money’

Drainage can be a worthwhile investment when farming mixed-type land like Ciaran Bartley’s — but it can be “a complete waste of money” if you don’t do it right.

Teagasc advisor Kieran Fitzgerald provided plenty for the farmers at the Grass Walk to ponder when he turned a sod of the soil to analyse what lies beneath it.

Conventional drainage systems costing up to €8,600/ha can be pointless without proper analysis of the soil structure to determine the water flow base, he told them.

On the other hand, where effective drainage is carried out, payback in extending the grazing season can involve a 6-7pc carcase weight gain or about €70/hd steer at slaughter.

“The most important thing is to get the drains in at the right depth. You have to go down to the gravel type layer where the water is moving,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“So the first thing that should be done when considering drainage is call in a digger and see the level of movement of the water.”

Mr Fitzgerald pointed out that nothing could turn Ciaran’s farm — varying from very dry to a heavier soil — into “east Cork tillage land”, but drainage will improve it.

“In dry years like 2018 this type of ground can be very productive as great land to grow grass, and should not be dismissed entirely,” he advised.

“There is a good rooting structure and the roots are actually going down well into the soil, but we can see that it’s colder and it’s compacted.

“While there is a good penetration of the roots in the soil, there is a red colour. That is iron and that is a sure sign that there is water lingering.

“It is quite a fertile soil, but it is fertile soil for about an inch and a half and then we are into a gley-type soil.

“You could do an awful lot of harm to this soil by coming in with a deep plough and turning it up. You would be basically burying the fertility.

“What we want to do with this type of soil is preserve what we have on top, and address the soil structure underneath.

“It won’t be done in a day or in a year but maybe over a longer period of 10-16 years it could be changed.

“One of the advantages that we have in this land is a flow out — a way to get the water off.

“The first thing you need to do is a percolation test to determine at what level the water is moving in the soil. That could be 2ft down or it could be 10ft down — it is useless putting in drains at a level where there is no movement of water.”

Installing drainage does not come cheap, so you need a plan to get it right.

“Mole drainage can work very well by fracturing ground like this if it is carried out at the right time of the year. Around September is usually a good time.

“An ancillary with mole drainage is to put in gravel, which stops the drain flattening in on itself again.”

A mole and gravel system will cost around €1,500/ha; collector drains may be needed alongside the mole drainage and can add up to €3,500/h.

Simpler systems can be carried out for €600-900/ha. Deep drainage and conventional systems, where it is more difficult to get the water away, can cost up to €9,000/ha.

Teagasc has found on the heavy soil at the Solohead Research Farm that where the drainage was carried out, the grazing season was extended by 30-40 days.

‘Lime offers great value for the return it gives’

Lime is “the best-kept secret” in soil fertility and can help farmers offset the rocketing cost of fertiliser, according to Teagasc advisor Sean Cummins.

Mr Cummins told the Grass Walk on Ciaran Bartley’s farm: “Lime is for nothing at €25/t compared to the cost of N, P and K.

“It is great value for the return that can be got, and there is immediate return to be got from pasture or silage ground.”

Soil results across Ireland show that nearly two-thirds of pasture is not at the optimum pH level of 6.3-6.5.

Sales of lime, which peaked during the early ’80s, fell by 80pc before a slight recovery in the last few years, mainly accounted for by increased demand from organic farmers.

Mr Cummins, a calf-to-beef specialist, said an increase in lime application should be a priority as N, P, and K prices increase.

He recommended that slurry should be applied before lime where both are being used.

If slurry is applied first, the land should be left for up to 10 days before spreading lime.

If lime has been applied, it is considered best to avoid slurry application for up to three months so that it is well washed into the soil.

Spreading cattle slurry on fields that have received lime recently, where it has not had sufficient time or rainfall to be washed into the soil, can result in a loss of up to 50pc of the available nitrogen.