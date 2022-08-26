Why this leading breeder reckons ‘It’s only a matter of time until 80pc of the national beef herd is Angus’

One of the country’s leading breeders reckons Angus is ramping up its domination of the beef sector, insisting the breed will soon make up 80pc of the national beef herd.

Leo McEnroe, who owns and runs the Lisduff Angus herd in Virginia, Co Cavan, expects more farmers to switch to Angus bulls in future, citing low maintenance and higher meat quality.

“The price per kilo is up and topping. There’s a different level of pressure in producing continentals,” he says.

“It’s only a matter of time until 80pc of the beef herd is Angus. Demand from the dairy side will play a big part in this too.

The farm has 50 Red Angus cows, with Leo estimating there couldn't be more than 400 in the country

The farm has 50 Red Angus cows, with Leo estimating there couldn't be more than 400 in the country

“You just have to look at what’s going on in the factory feedlots. A lot of the big processors are moving away from continental and filling up with Angus in their place. We also have to work with what the consumer wants.

“Marbling in the beef and that higher taste quality is what we have to strive for. The Angus is being sought after largely because of what the beef is doing in the pan.”

Leo, who farms alongside his wife Ann and sons James and Neil, is hosting an open day on Saturday, 3 September at 2pm, ahead of its annual elite sale on October 1.

Lisduff Angus aims to mate heifers at 360kg, calve down at 550kg and have mature cows around the 770-870kg mark

Lisduff Angus aims to mate heifers at 360kg, calve down at 550kg and have mature cows around the 770-870kg mark

Originally from Oldcastle, Co Meath, Leo comes from a strong lineage of Angus breeders.

His father Bartle got his first Angus cow, Diana of Lakeview, from his uncle in the 1940s. Leo bred his first cows from this same line, with the original genetics remaining a strong fixture in the herd today.

The Angus herd in Oldcastle is still going strong with 100 cows and is run by Leo’s brother John.

“I was 20 years old when I married Ann,” Leo says. “Despite having five brothers, she inherited the Lisduff farm. The brothers went on to establish Virginia Transport and the company now boasts 130 lorries in operation.

The herd boasts 160 cows, consisting of pedigree Red and Black Angus

The herd boasts 160 cows, consisting of pedigree Red and Black Angus

“When I came here first we had 30 Charolais, 10 Limousins and one Angus cow. We now only have one Charolais bull and cow left and they are both on thin ice.

“We had great success with them but it’s full Angus from here on. I was always inclined towards the breed.”

The farm has a total of 400ac at its disposal: the 100ac home block in Lisduff and three blocks rented on long-term leases.

In April, the McEnroes hosted an on-farm bull sale, which garnered an average price of €3,897/head

In April, the McEnroes hosted an on-farm bull sale, which garnered an average price of €3,897/head

The herd boasts 160 cows, consisting of pedigree Red and Black Angus. Around 50 of the cows are in James’s herd, and the rest are in Leo’s.

Neil recently returned home from Canada, where he worked as a heavy-duty mechanic, and is now completing his Green Cert.

Leo expects more farmers to switch to Angus bulls in future, citing low maintenance and higher meat quality aspects of the breed

Leo expects more farmers to switch to Angus bulls in future, citing low maintenance and higher meat quality aspects of the breed

“On the open day we will have lock, stock and barrel on show. It’s important to give people the opportunity to visit the farm ahead of the sale and see what we’re about,” Leo says.

“The sale in October will consist of elite breeding stock — Red and Black, males and females. We will have heifers for sale from 10 months right up to calf at foot. Bulls will be sold at the start of their breeding age, around 14-22 months.

“These bulls can work heifers initially and move on to mature cows later on.

“We will have bulls of all age categories on show at the open day and I expect the Red cattle will be a big draw. There couldn’t be many more than 400 pedigree Red Angus cows in the country, and we have 50 of them here.

“People will also have the opportunity to view our younger stock, which will become available during our next sale in the spring.”

Red Angus on one of the outblocks worked by Leo and his sons James and Neil

Red Angus on one of the outblocks worked by Leo and his sons James and Neil

Leo has played a central role within the breed society in the export of Angus cattle to Europe and beyond.

“At the time of the BSE in the UK, buyers from Europe came to Ireland looking for good Angus breeding stock,” he says.

“I met with the buyers through the UK breed society and sourced my first batch of heifers for them. The rest is history, and we’ve since exported 1,500 animals to farmers all across Europe.

“Once we built that trust and connection at first it took off from there.”

Lisduff Angus aims to mate heifers at 360kg, calve down at 550kg and have mature cows around the 770-870kg mark.

“You want a functional cow that will be a good all-rounder, no matter what system you put her in,” says Leo.

“We aim to calve down in the summer time here, mainly in July. It takes a lot of hardship out of the job having cows calve outside, and it avoids a lot of the issues around hygiene that you would come up against in the shed.

“In the ’60s, UK farmers were trying to breed a smaller Angus, while at the same time in Canada they were trying to breed the bigger animal. The UK then came to Ireland looking for bigger bulls when they realised their breed was too small.

“In Ireland, we stayed more towards the centre and bred more in line with the characteristics of the breed, which has served us well in the long run.

Black Angus on the farm

Black Angus on the farm

“The bulls were also kept in check here by the dairy industry. Angus breeders knew a lot of their bulls were going to be used by dairy farmers on first-time calvers and if the breed got a reputation for hard calving then they would be out the door.

“The tables have turned now, with Canada also going for the smaller animal. A lot of breeders overseas got too hung up on weight for age and were left with animals walking awkward.

“I think it’s good to keep to the middle of the road and try to stick to what the breed is about.”

Lisduff Angus out-winters around 60 bulls on kale each year, “leaving them the real deal for the client”.

“We sowed the kale in June and this year it has done a great growth,” Leo says. “There’s nothing nice about going out to move the wire on a winter’s day but the bulls seem to do great on it.

In April, the McEnroes hosted an on-farm bull sale that garnered an average price of €3,897/head. Two bulls secured the top price of €5,000, one sired by Mogeely Josh and the other by Liss Minter.

The October sale will be run online in conjunction with Ballyjamesduff Mart and Marteye. Sires used on the farm include Rawburn Boss Hog, Oaklea Red Glacier, Liss Buster, Liss Minter, Mogeely Josh, Goulding Jim Dandy, Bunlahy Jacko, and Coolcran Nemo.

‘Put the figures in your pocket and lift your head so you can see the animal in front of you’

Leo McEnroe is a member of the WHPR programme and regularly gets his whole herd performance recorded by ICBF.

This allows the farm to have the most accurate €uro-Star figures possible, he says.

“ICBF will be here at our open day for a questions and answers session and also will be running through linear scoring. Farmers can find out which traits they should be looking out for in a good animal,” Leo explains.

“ICBF are keen to take part and this will be a good opportunity for them to mix with the public too.

“I like Irish stock bulls but they don’t have the figures when it comes to selling. There’s room fordiscussion with ICBF around this.

“I’ve had great bulls with loads of interest from buyers, but going by their figures they weren’t good enough.

“In the average cattle man’s mind, the order of importance is: the animal you see in front of you, then their pedigree and then their index score.

Leo aims for functionality in his bulls, with a blend of genetics and maintenance of shape and characteristics typical to the breed

Leo aims for functionality in his bulls, with a blend of genetics and maintenance of shape and characteristics typical to the breed

“You need to have a good balance across those three categories. They can’t be excellent on two fronts and bad on the other. You need to have an animal that has it all.

“Every young buyer that comes into this yard, the first thing they look for is the book and the indexes.

“I say, put the figures in your pocket for a minute and lift your head so you can see the animal in front of you.

“I do feel the importance of the figures is overdone and is over-focused on, especially among the younger breeders.”

