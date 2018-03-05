Why this farmer switched to buying weanlings instead of calves

For the 10 previous years or so, the calves he was buying in all ended up grading O.

But because of changes in the dairy herd when the end of the quota regime was looming into view, he was finding that around 30pc of them were grading P. Hence the switch.

"If you buy a calf a few weeks old that's been fed lots of milk there could be a great bloom on him," whereas, a few months later, "he will be more developed and you will be able to get a better idea of what he really looks like".