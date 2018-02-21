'We have to get back on the horse and stock up again' - Kerry farmer picking up the pieces after the worst outbreak of bovine TB in decades.
South Kerry farmers are picking up the pieces after the worst outbreak of bovine TB in decades.
Michael O'Sullivan from Foilmore is sceptical about the effectiveness of vaccination.
Neither is he convinced the badger is to blame.
“There are locals here who reckon it’s the deer. We’ve had badgers on our farm for generations and never had a problem like this.
“They’re now mapping the setts and trapping the badgers and there’s some talk about vaccination but how can you vaccinate all the badgers?
“Is it an ongoing thing that has to be done annually and are the offspring of a vaccinated badger covered or do they have to come back and do it again?
“I don’t think it’s a realistic aim and it will be piecemeal because some of them are inaccessible on cliffs and hills so I don’t think it could be done,” said Michael.
However, he does notice an increase in numbers and hopes that a cull might ensure a lower but healthier population of badger.