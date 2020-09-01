Earlier this year the Morans featured on a Bord Bia campaign to promote Irish beef in Europe. Now it turns out that meat from some of their animals won’t qualify for the marketing board’s proposed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for grass-fed suckler beef.

The #followthefarmer campaign details how Padraig Moran and his son Eoin run the farm near Borrisokane in Co Tipperary, and the handling and feeding of their cattle. Both talk about how they face different challenges every day on the farm. “We are always open to doing things differently. You have to look at opportunities.”

According to Bord Bia, the farm is “a fine example of a family-run Irish beef farm, with excellent stockmanship, grassland management and care for the environment, and as such reflects the high quality of Irish beef farming that Bord Bia wish to communicate to customers”.

However, the farm is finishing 40 young bulls, which won’t qualify for the PGI. And Padraig is not happy.

“Young bulls need to be finished at under 16 months for the market. The first nine months of their lives they are being reared on their mother’s milk and grass, but that won’t be counted under the PGI status we’re looking for,” he says.

“Bord Bia was filming on our farm for a year, trying to cover what happens on a family-run farm for 12 months of the year — what we feed the animals, management of grassland, how we handle our animals and their housing conditions.

“Now the Bord Bia PGI means all our male calves will be ruled out of being included in this PGI. All that good-quality grass and clover that they consumed for most of their lives means nothing.

“To think our marketing board is going ahead with this... it is disgraceful.

“Neither of us want to go into dairying, but as beef farmers we are strapped for income.We are suckling, and I would like the suckler farmers producing progeny to finish to get fair reward for what we produce.”

About one-quarter of the bull calves from the suckler herd in the country are finished as young bulls, Padraig estimates, which at the moment is more profitable, he says, than keeping that animal as a steer for an extra eight months but still killing out at the same carcass weight.

“We have done up the figures and we see the amount of money we are losing on finishing cattle. We have worked out that you would have to keep steers for [a further] eight months to get the same carcass.

“Factory agents have told us not to castrate bulls as there is a very good market for them. Our young bulls are out on grass for around 220 days and then wintered inside until they are finished.

“They consume grass for the full term of their life, be it grazed or preserved grass for indoor use. Then concentrate is added to their diet for the last 100 days to finish them.

“This concentrate finish will help to get the required fat score for the bulls at finishing. This system means they are hugely efficient, a benefit to the environment as they are finished through the system younger and quicker.

“We should receive the top bonus as these animals are born on the farm and their first and only movement is from the farm to the factory.

“All we want is that the suckler finisher gets a fair reward for the work that’s involved in producing a top-quality animal.

“We can see from the profits made by the processors and retailers that we are a very small cog in the wheel.”

Padraig is adamant that if the suckler herd goes, rural Ireland will close down.

“We are fighting to keep this family farm together. We are a family-run farm, a father-and-son operation, doing everything right and by the rules to produce the best beef in the world. But we feel we are being abused.

Sustainability of the farm and the family, he says, must be key to polices and schemes around the suckler herd.

“We can sustain the farm, but we need to be rewarded for it,” says Padraig.

“Students and American visitors to our farm are given all the information about how the animals are produced, from birth to slaughter. This is mainly based on a grass plus clover diet for most of the animals’ life. We use clover to cut down on fertiliser usage.

“I feel the suckler cow is diminishing and it really is a special animal as it spends a lot of its time outdoors and feeds its calf for first nine months — you could even say the calf is fed on grass from embryo stage.

“Suckler farming is not an intensive system. We are not pushing animals to grow.

“Any PGI suckler status should include all the progeny of the suckler cow.

“Suckler farming is not an intensive system, compared to our Continental counterparts. The bulls produced on the Continent are fed on concentrate feed for most of their lives.

“Even when we’re finishing bulls, we feed silage as well as concentrates, so it’s not a finishing system that’s comparable to the Continental-style system.

“It’s a unique system and I don’t know why all the suckler cattle don’t qualify for the PGI status.”

The Morans keep 70 suckler cows and 200 ewes on the farm, which is in two blocks.

“We’re currently farming 120 acres at home and have taken another block of 100 acres, within walking distance,” says Padraig

“We finish everything on the farm and buy in some cattle. We’ve been at this a couple of years — we used to sell all our progeny at a year old, but moved to finishing hoping to make more money from that enterprise.

“When we heard about the idea of a PGI, we thought it was ideal, to give sucklers a special status, I was delighted,” says Padraig.

“The suckler cow is a very important animal to keep rural Ireland viable and excellent for the environment. Suckling farming is extensive, which is playing a major role in the protection of the environment — so much so that suckler farmers could fall in very closely to organic status.

“It’s good for the local economy and excellent for the environment.”

‘People say, how do you cope with 50 students and visitors coming off a bus onto the farm? But it energises me’

The Morans open their farm gates to hundreds of students and tourists every year, at least until Covid-19 stopped visits.

“This year will be a serious issue for us income-wise,” says Padraig Moran. “We have been hosting American tours on the farm for the past two years over the summer, and between October and April we have students on the farm."

Each year, fifth- and sixth-year ag science students from around 40 schools from all over the country visit them.

“A lot of them have no farming background and no farm to do their project on, so we take them right through from one end of the year to the other — calving, lambing, putting the ewes back in lamb, how we grow grass, manage weeds, so they have all the contents for the projects,” says Padraig.

“I love it. People say ‘how do you cope with 50 students and visitors coming off a bus onto the farm?’. But it energises me.

"From my experience, working with the American tours, now I have a different view of Americans. They really want to know all about farming in Ireland, how we treat our animals, what they eat and the diet. When I tell them how we manage our animals they are seriously impressed at our management system.

“We are very proud and passionate about how we farm and what we produce. Visitors get the whole truth on the farm. They love being here for two hours, and the biggest issue we have is getting them back onto the bus. They love the idea of a family farm, two generations working together, which is disappearing in their own country.

“Farming has been very difficult over the past number of weeks with the amount of rain that has fallen, making grazing conditions very difficult. I feel as farmers we need to educate our consumers, more about what we do on our farms, what we produce and how we produce it.

“We also need to inform them about the amount of work farmers do to produce that produce and deliver a top-quality food item for consumers.

“When I open my farm to students we explain things such as which animal milk comes from, which animal their meat comes from and how we look after the environment.

“We are the custodians of the land really, we want to be able to hand over our farms to the next generation in a better state than we received it.”