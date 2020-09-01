Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘To think our marketing board is going ahead with this... it is disgraceful’

The Morans featured in a Bord Bia campaign to promote Irish beef – but their young bulls won’t qualify for the proposed Protected Geographical Indicator for grass-fed suckler beef, and they are angry about it

Padraig and Eoin Moran checking the grass at Coorevin Farm, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. Picture: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Padraig and Eoin Moran checking the grass at Coorevin Farm, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. Picture: Alf Harvey

Padraig and Eoin Moran checking the grass at Coorevin Farm, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. Picture: Alf Harvey

Alf Harvey

Padraig and Eoin Moran checking the grass at Coorevin Farm, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. Picture: Alf Harvey

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Earlier this year the Morans featured on a Bord Bia campaign to promote Irish beef in Europe. Now it turns out that meat from some of their animals won’t qualify for the marketing board’s proposed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for grass-fed suckler beef.

The #followthefarmer campaign details how Padraig Moran and his son Eoin run the farm near Borrisokane in Co Tipperary, and the handling and feeding of their cattle. Both talk about how they face different challenges every day on the farm. “We are always open to doing things differently. You have to look at opportunities.”

According to Bord Bia, the farm is “a fine example of a family-run Irish beef farm, with excellent stockmanship, grassland management and care for the environment, and as such reflects the high quality of Irish beef farming that Bord Bia wish to communicate to customers”.