Three beef farmers detail how they turned their business' around

Joe Farrell produced great quality first cut silage.
FarmIreland Team

The Farmer Forum Panel Discussion at the Teagasc BEEF2018 Open Day in Grange, County Meath, today will highlight sustainable family beef farming businesses.

Three beef farmers will tell their story of how they have developed and improved their farms, the technologies they have adopted to improve the performance of their livestock enterprises, and ultimately the improvement in farm profit.

Mike Dillane

Mike Dillane is a suckler farmer. In 2012, he was making a loss of €100 per hectare gross margin.

Since then he has transformed the business and is now consistently making over €1,800 per ha gross margin. He has a suckler herd of 115 cows and uses 100% AI on these cows to make rapid genetic improvement.

AI was used on cows and heifers calving from October to January, with a Limousin stock bull used to serve the later-calving cows and heifers.

Since joining the Better Farm programme, the emphasis has been on increasing output at lower cost, while making the farm more labou refficient.

The herd has increased with calving in the autumn and 100% AI now used on all cows and heifers.

He tweaked his production system a few years ago and moved from selling weanlings at 8 – 9 months of age to finishing all of his stock on the farm.

Stock was finished for the first time in 2013 with cull cows and a portion of heifers slaughtered off grass.

He now finishes all of the male cattle as bulls at 16 months of age. He now buys in bulls for finishing in this system.

Mike plans to slightly reduce his suckler herd in size over the coming years and to increase the number of bought in stock.

Land type is predominantly quite heavy with the soil profile consisting of a peaty layer of topsoil with a blue/grey-type sublayer, which displays poor levels of permeability.

After the very bad summer and spring of 2012 and 2013, Michael made a decision to drain one of the wettest areas of the farm that is used for silage cutting.

Joe Farrell

Joe Farrell is a calf to beef farmer, buying in calves to finish them as beef. Joe has also increased his gross margin per ha substantially over the last five years.

It has increased from €504 per hectare gross margin to €1,592 per hectare. He has made very big changes in his grassland management which has pushed up his margins per hectare substantially.

2017-05-09_bus_30841841_I1.JPG
Joe Farrell with his son Padraig, farm manager Billy and Gordon Peppard at the recent Teagasc Green Acres farm walk on the Farrel holding near Castledermot, Co Kildare. Photo Roger Jones.

He changed from using 7 large grass fields to now having 35 paddocks which has allowed him to grow and utilise more grazed grass.

Another big improvement on Joe’s farm over the last couple of years is the improvement in calf health. He has a vaccination programme that he follows rigorously and has extremely low mortality in his calves.

Kildare dairy calf to beef producer details his winter feed management plan The costs involved in setting up a paddock system on your farm

John Phelan

John Phelan is a store to beef farmer, buying in store heifers and finishing them as beef. He buys in 300 high quality heifers each year and places a big emphasis on getting out to grass early with stock.

He has put a lot of investment in recent years into grazing infrastructure such as fencing, water, and roadways to facilitate this.

His farm has very good soil fertility levels and he aims each year to put out enough fertiliser and lime to maintain that.

All of his land on his home farm has been reseeded in the last 10 years. 

Joe was making €500 per ha gross margin in 2012 and with the improvements and the development of his farm he is now making €1,800 per ha gross margin.

Online Editors

