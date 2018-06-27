The Farmer Forum Panel Discussion at the Teagasc BEEF2018 Open Day in Grange, County Meath, today will highlight sustainable family beef farming businesses.

Three beef farmers detail how they turned their business' around

Three beef farmers will tell their story of how they have developed and improved their farms, the technologies they have adopted to improve the performance of their livestock enterprises, and ultimately the improvement in farm profit.

Mike Dillane Mike Dillane is a suckler farmer. In 2012, he was making a loss of €100 per hectare gross margin. Since then he has transformed the business and is now consistently making over €1,800 per ha gross margin. He has a suckler herd of 115 cows and uses 100% AI on these cows to make rapid genetic improvement.

AI was used on cows and heifers calving from October to January, with a Limousin stock bull used to serve the later-calving cows and heifers. Since joining the Better Farm programme, the emphasis has been on increasing output at lower cost, while making the farm more labou refficient.