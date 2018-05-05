John Flynn gave up the commuting lifestyle in farflung destinations to return for good in 2016 to the home farm in Co Galway.

John Flynn gave up the commuting lifestyle in farflung destinations to return for good in 2016 to the home farm in Co Galway.

This man was commuting across the Atlantic before settling down on his Galway farm

His engineering career had seen him work on major projects in the USA and South Africa, including the rebuilding of the World Trade Centre in New York.

However, he is now running the 30ac enterprise with a further 35ac rented with his wife Mary. He is happy that his commuting days are at an end. John left for the US some 40 years ago after completing the then equivalent of the Green Cert here and he qualified in engineering at Florida University.

He married his childhood sweetheart Mary, who was "a neighbour's child" and, as Mary decided to remain at home, their marriage saw John doing a lot of commuting from across the Atlantic. "I used to come home every month or so," the 60-year-old recalls today.