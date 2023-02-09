Farming

This Donegal beef farmer leased 250ac and converted to organic – then missed out on an OFS payment. But he has no regrets

It required some tenacity and determination’ but the numbers still stacked up for Christopher McCaffrey, who credits manure, slurry and seaweed for the quality of his grass

All about animal welfare: Christopher McCaffrey on his organic beef farm in Donegal Expand
The cattle feed includes home-grown oats and peas Expand
Options: Christopher says, &lsquo;When conventional farmers see an organic farm on a larger scale and reflect on how efficient it can be to finish top-quality animals off organic grass, then it becomes an attractive proposition&rsquo; Expand

All about animal welfare: Christopher McCaffrey on his organic beef farm in Donegal

The cattle feed includes home-grown oats and peas

Options: Christopher says, &lsquo;When conventional farmers see an organic farm on a larger scale and reflect on how efficient it can be to finish top-quality animals off organic grass, then it becomes an attractive proposition&rsquo;

Grace Maher

Converting to organic without an Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payment might seem foolhardy to some, but for Christopher McCaffrey it was the right thing to do as conventional beef prices were unsustainable at the time.

Christopher farms 104ha (257ac) outside Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. In 2015 with assistance from the National Reserve, he leased 250ac and converted it to organic production in 2016.

