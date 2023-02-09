This Donegal beef farmer leased 250ac and converted to organic – then missed out on an OFS payment. But he has no regrets

Converting to organic without an Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payment might seem foolhardy to some, but for Christopher McCaffrey it was the right thing to do as conventional beef prices were unsustainable at the time.

Christopher farms 104ha (257ac) outside Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. In 2015 with assistance from the National Reserve, he leased 250ac and converted it to organic production in 2016.

“The OFS opened twice in 2015 and I was confident it would open again in 2016, but much to my dismay it did not open at all,” he says.

“I had already leased the land so went ahead with my plans. When the OFS re-opened again in 2018, I applied and unfortunately was not accepted into the scheme. I appealed the decision and eventually won in January 2022.

“I continued to farm organically the entire time. It required some tenacity and determination but I was convinced it was the best way to make the farm profitable and sustainable.

The cattle feed includes home-grown oats and peas

The cattle feed includes home-grown oats and peas

“Accessing the OFS is easier now than back then, which is essential to build confidence in the sector.”

Christopher’s parents Michael and Agnes spent many years in the United States, part-buying bars in New York. They returned to Ireland in 1969, having purchased Cavangarden, an old plantation estate in Ballyshannon.

“When they bought the property only two rooms in the old house were habitable so they slowly began the process of renovating the building,” says Christopher.

“After a lot of investment and hard work it eventually became a 13-bedroom guest house. My dad was the grill man, cooking breakfast each morning, while my mother cooked the evening meals.

“Four coach houses were also renovated and for the last eight years I managed those properties renting them out as self-catering holiday accommodation.

“In the absence of government support this farm business went a long way towards financing the organic farming business. I am very much indebted to my parents for enabling and supporting it.”

Michael also finished cattle on his 180ac farm.

“He was curious when I converted the leased land to organic but didn’t interfere,” says Christopher.

“In 2021 we both sent ten cattle to the factory the same week; his cattle were finished at 24-30 months, mine at 30-36 months. He fed 550-600kg of meal and mine had no meal and were grass-fed. I got around €400/hd more for mine.

“After that he was convinced and he converted his own farm to organic with the Irish Organic Association in May 2021. Unfortunately, both my parents have since passed away.

Options: Christopher says, 'When conventional farmers see an organic farm on a larger scale and reflect on how efficient it can be to finish top-quality animals off organic grass, then it becomes an attractive proposition'

Options: Christopher says, 'When conventional farmers see an organic farm on a larger scale and reflect on how efficient it can be to finish top-quality animals off organic grass, then it becomes an attractive proposition'

“I think that when conventional farmers see an organic farm on a larger scale and reflect on how efficient it can be to finish top-quality animals off organic grass, then it becomes an attractive proposition to them.”

Christopher now manages both the home farm and the rented land. Of the combined 430ac, 410ac were reseeded in the last eight years. Currently there are 215 beef animals on the farm including cows, weanlings and two-year olds.

“The aim is to finish 70 beef cattle a year to sell into the organic sector,” says Christopher. “My beef animals are sold to Good Herdsmen which is working out well.

“I started out with Continental breeds for the cows and used an Aberdeen Angus bull. I then brought in Aubrac and Charolais bulls and I am getting consistent finishers with good fat scores.

“As the animals are finished off grass, I have made that a priority. Annually we average three cuts of silage. The silage ground gets farmyard manure and slurry using a dribble bar.

“We apply farmyard manure in October and then silage ground is grazed off in November and nothing is applied again until the following autumn.

“I spread slurry in February, then once grass comes in the spring we apply a seaweed extract foliar feed and aim for the first cut of silage in the second week of May, second cut in June and then you have all the time in the world to get that third cut. Seaweed and slurry are applied after each cut.

“For the last couple of years the first cut is coming later in May and the third cut later in September but the September cut is the best silage that we have made. Our dry matter averages 74; the silage smells sweet and has perfect moisture content.

“Clover has been hugely important in our grassland management. White clover grows well in our soil but red clover has always been more difficult to establish.

“Last year in May, I put in oats and peas, undersown with multi-species. We cut it the second week in August, just before the pea pods got too hard; it was mowed and baled. We got 165 bales from 16ac. There is approximately 350kg of oats and peas in each bale and it is a fantastic feed source for the livestock.”

Housing design for welfare of man and beast is of particular interest to Christopher. Two years ago, he erected a purpose-built 160ft x 120ft shed for winter housing.

“To keep costs to a minimum we designed and built the shed ourselves,” he says. “It has features such as clear sheeting on the roof at the back to allow daylight in, a raised walkway down the centre to allow you to walk overhead and check that drinkers are clean etc...

“The increase under TAMS III from 40pc to 60pc for organic farmers is definitely very attractive. I have received grant aid for specific machinery such as a diet feeder, rake, tedder, front loader, slurry tanker and agitator, mower, topper, straw chopper and cattle crush, all of which have made my life safer and more efficient.

“I have plans for a new circular holding pen, based on designs by Temple Grandin from her Humane Livestock Handling book, which is an excellent read. There is lots of practical advice which I have implemented on my farm.

“Livestock are the life-blood here and continually improving animal welfare is central to what I am trying to achieve. As a farmer you need to be open to change and adopt new things.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie