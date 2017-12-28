The farmer's daughter who set up a beef burger brand

Dorene Mallon is always surprised when people ask her how she came up with the name for her beef burger brand, The Farmer's Daughter. For the 35-year-old, the name was a "no-brainer" as she is after all the daughter of a Meath beef farmer.

Dorene Mallon is always surprised when people ask her how she came up with the name for her beef burger brand, The Farmer's Daughter. For the 35-year-old, the name was a "no-brainer" as she is after all the daughter of a Meath beef farmer.

"I'm always amazed when people ask me that. I'm a farmer's daughter, so it was an a natural choice for me," she says.

Dorene hails from a family farm which has been rearing grass-fed beef for five generations. This culture was in part the inspiration behind The Farmer's Daughter as Dorene noticed that there was a gap in the market for Irish-branded beef burgers. The burgers are also gluten-free, water-free and additive-free. Having worked in the food industry for ten years, and coming from a family that has an interest in food, Dorene understands that people are becoming more and more concerned with quality and food traceability, criteria which she feels her product more than satisfies.

"The market demands food traceability. The consumer wants to know where their food comes from, and all of our burgers are 100pc traceable from our family farm in Kells," she adds. The Farmer's Daughter has two employees aside from Dorene and the business showcased its range of classic beef, caramelised onion and skinny cow burgers at this year's National Ploughing Championships.