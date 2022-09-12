‘The bottom line is, the bottom line is better with in organic farming’

For an insight into the thoughts of farmers on a particular topic, farm walks are the place to go.

And the huge crowd and atmosphere at a recent farm walk in Roscommon told me everything I need to know about farmers’ interest in organics at the moment.

A massive increase in organic payments, increased interest in the environment, and surging farm input costs are seeing many farmers consider converting.

Beef and tillage farmer Mark Hanley from outside Roscommon town switched to organics in 2015. Summing up his journey so far, he says simply: “The bottom line is, the bottom line is better.”

“I was always willing to look at different things and try different things. The farm would never have gotten much fertiliser. There was a lot of reclaiming to be done on it.

“I remember reseeding 10ac one year. I did all the right things, or so I thought. I sprayed it off, ploughed it, and put 10-10-20 fertiliser on it.

“After a year or so, I thought it wasn’t producing nice grass at all, and I found the manure from the cattle was staying on the field half the year. Every time I asked what the problem might be, I was told it needed 10-10-20 or 18-6-12.”

Instead, Mark decided to stop spreading fertiliser altogether and became interested in organics, and after attending a few farm walks, he said he’d give it a shot.

“It’s a two-year conversion on paper, but it takes you more than two years. I’d say it takes you a lifetime. Ideally, you’d like to be the son or daughter of an organic farmer.

“It takes a long time to get your head around it, and you find yourself exploring things you never thought you’d have an interest in. It’s never-ending, really,” he says.

Prior to his switch to organics, Mark operated a suckler system, selling high-quality Charolais bull weanlings at the mart and finishing the heifers to beef.

“Since I went organic, I have fewer cows, and I am finishing everything,” he says, adding that he has added a tillage enterprise, while store lambs are also now bought to thicken the sward and control docks.

Organic farmers must adhere to a host of strict rules and regulations; among the most significant for anyone thinking about converting are the animal housing requirements.

Organics require a bedded lying area for the animals, with specific space requirements. Farmers can have slatted sheds, but there must also be a bedded lying area.

Despite having his own straw, Mark also buys and uses a full load of additional straw each year.

“It’s €1,000 for a load of straw, but it’s not a concern for me,” he says. “When you spread that on the land, it takes the expense out of it. I found since I went organic, there is an awful difference in straw. Some can soak really well and some can be terrible.

“I try to bed every day because you might miss a day due to the weather. You need to keep the cows’ udders clean. I use a little regularly,” he says.

Mark calves his cows down in February and March and says keeping condition on them over the winter has been easier with the dry bedded housing than on slats.

However, he says that if he was starting from scratch again, he might have moved calving to earlier in the winter because the cattle would be cleaner.

Despite this, he says he has had very little illness since he went organic; he puts this down to the lower density of stock in the shed.

Farming without chemical fertiliser can be one of the most challenging aspects of organics and underscores the importance of making the most of manure and slurry produced on the farm.

“You couldn’t have a dungstead big enough in organic,” Mark says, explaining that he mixes the dung on the farm at least three times a year to increase its quality as a fertiliser.

“It probably should be mixed more. You wouldn’t want to see any straw left going out on the land.

“The majority goes on the tillage land. I don’t put it on grazing land unless I have it left over. It’s kind of precious.”

Red clover silage has been a key addition to Mark’s farm, producing high-quality silage and enabling him to cut out expensive meal bills.

“The clover goes black in the bale… sometimes you’d think you had a bale of rubbish,” Mark says, joking: “It’s like Guinness!

“It’s not in the plan to be using meal here. It’s only if something is amiss with the weather or the farmer.”

Another big change on Mark’s farm since his switch to organic has been the purchase of an Angus bull, which he says allows him to finish the cattle earlier.

“I think the money is in the finishing. I have often thought about buying stores. I have plenty of grass, but I’m actually going to increase the lambs end of it,” he says.

“I find it hard to get a forward store in the mart. I think anyone that has them will want to finish them. There appear to be weanlings, but there are fewer stores available.”

Booking cattle into the factory hasn’t been an issue for Mark, and he says most organic farmers know well in advance when their cattle will be fit.

“I know I’ll be killing April or May time, and from March on, I’ll be talking to the factory over the phone. They don’t hold you to an exact week,” he says.

Happy with his organic journey to date, Mark says he is definitely going to stay at it.

“The more farmers that go into it, the bigger the sector becomes, and the more larger food companies will get interested. That can only be positive,” he says.

‘If you look at the profit-work ratio, the tillage is the one’

Drystock farmers who are considering the switch to organics should also consider adding a tillage enterprise, Mark Hanley says.

In recent years he has started sowing oats and selling them to Flahavan’s.

“I really like the tillage. It would be nice to be in the midlands, but I can’t change where the farm is. I grew 15-16ac of oats last year, and the plan was to get a load to go to Flahavan’s.

“You need to fill the lorry to make it economical and pay the contractor and I was hoping to keep 2-3t for myself.”

However, the return was poor.

“I was disappointed it didn’t fill the lorry. I think the sowing date was too early. I sowed in September, trying to pinch the weather, but I think I paid the price. It will be going back to the second half of October this year.”

Despite the setback, Mark is adamant that organic tillage is financially beneficial.

“There is not a lot of work in it. There are a few stones to pick, and I walk the field after it’s sown and I pick any dock I might see.

“If you are to look at the profit-work ratio, the tillage is the one.”

However, it has its challenges too, and the biggest problem in his part of the world is access to a combine.

“I have nearly lost crops over not having access to a combine. Like a lot of things, it’s no issue in a dry year, but in a wet one, it can be a nightmare,” Mark says.