Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘The best of both worlds’ — developing a brand-new hybrid breed

In an initiative between the Farming Independent and Teagasc to show how suckler beef can help drive a farm enterprise, Margaret Donnelly talks to Joe Garrett, who hopes to change the mindset of the industry with his Romagnola-Limousin composite, as he combines two ‘complementary’ breeds to give maximum hybrid vigour

Innovator: Joe Garrett of Rathmaccostello, Castlehill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo is breeding Romagnola-Limousin hybrids. Photos: Conor McKeown Expand
Joe says &lsquo;the Romagnola is more Charolais-esq and the Limousin brought in more muscle and more feed efficiency and style' Expand
Joe is looking to &lsquo;produce some commercial animals and functional cows&rsquo; Expand
Frank and Joe with the herd Expand
Joe says 'the only free lunch in cattle breeding is hybrid vigour' Expand
Joe has a herd of 40 cows Expand
A bull and calves Expand
Some of Joe's mixed-breed herd Expand
Joe says 'in a composite, you hope to retain about 50pc hybrid vigour' Expand
Hybrid calves Expand
Joe and Frank's mixed herd Expand
The Garretts' mixed herd Expand

Close

Innovator: Joe Garrett of Rathmaccostello, Castlehill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo is breeding Romagnola-Limousin hybrids. Photos: Conor McKeown

Innovator: Joe Garrett of Rathmaccostello, Castlehill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo is breeding Romagnola-Limousin hybrids. Photos: Conor McKeown

Joe says &lsquo;the Romagnola is more Charolais-esq and the Limousin brought in more muscle and more feed efficiency and style'

Joe says ‘the Romagnola is more Charolais-esq and the Limousin brought in more muscle and more feed efficiency and style'

Joe is looking to &lsquo;produce some commercial animals and functional cows&rsquo;

Joe is looking to ‘produce some commercial animals and functional cows’

Frank and Joe with the herd

Frank and Joe with the herd

Joe says 'the only free lunch in cattle breeding is hybrid vigour'

Joe says 'the only free lunch in cattle breeding is hybrid vigour'

Joe has a herd of 40 cows

Joe has a herd of 40 cows

A bull and calves

A bull and calves

Some of Joe's mixed-breed herd

Some of Joe's mixed-breed herd

Joe says 'in a composite, you hope to retain about 50pc hybrid vigour'

Joe says 'in a composite, you hope to retain about 50pc hybrid vigour'

Hybrid calves

Hybrid calves

Joe and Frank's mixed herd

Joe and Frank's mixed herd

The Garretts' mixed herd

The Garretts' mixed herd

/

Innovator: Joe Garrett of Rathmaccostello, Castlehill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo is breeding Romagnola-Limousin hybrids. Photos: Conor McKeown

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

It’s a process that won’t happen overnight and it’s unlikely he’ll recoup the time, energy and money he’s spent over the past number of years, but Joe Garrett’s passion for genetics and breeding has produced a unique animal that should have hybrid vigour not found in traditional beef breeds.

Farming just outside Crossmolina in Co Mayo, along with his uncle Frank, the new ‘LimNola’ breed is not the first change the Garretts have made.

“My dad and Frank were farming here and we had kept about 40 dairy cows until 2007, but the farm is a bit fragmented so it meant walking cows on the road and I was working off-farm at the time,” Joe says.

Most Watched

Privacy