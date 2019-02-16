Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 16 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'The 30-month age limit has to be scrapped'

Ken Whelan

The beef grid system has to go - and while the authorities are dismantling it, they can also scrap the 30-month age limit for selling cattle: that's the verdict of Tim MacRaith, a lifelong beef man from Garryspillane in Co Limerick.

He doesn't mince his words about the beef grid, which he says was flawed from day one of its introduction.

"It pays farmers the very minimum but if there is a scandal or a hint of a breach in the regulations, it is the farmers who are press-ganged into speaking up for the beef sector on the grounds that we could lose our foreign customers," says the 58-year-old farmer.

"An independent expert group, which would be acceptable and trusted by the beef farmers, needs to be set up to revamp the grid and ensure that farmers get a fair price for their cattle," he adds.

"Otherwise, MII [Meat Industry Ireland] and the beef processors are not going to pay a cent more than they have to under the present system."

Tim's 100-acre farm in Garryspillane has a fascinating history.

The MacRaiths were evicted from their home place in the late 1890s but persevered and bought the home place back for 630 old pounds.

Tim still has the purchase documents bearing the insignia of King George V. He intends to ensure the farm remains in the family for a few more generations. "I couldn't face the grandfather, father and uncle on the other side if I did anything else," he jokes.

Also Read

Tim and his wife Ann have eight-year-old twins - Eugene and Alice - and Tim says "one or either of them or both" could take over the farm.

"Women and men make great farmers these days," he adds.

Tim is not overly impressed by the farm organisations' performance in representing their members.

A former IFA member and currently a member of the ICMSA, he is tracking the progress of the new Beef Plan movement. "They are talking up for the beef farmer and it will be interesting to see how things develop," says Tim.

One issue he thinks they should concentrate on is getting the 30-month age limit on cattle abolished.

"It's a load of codology. There is no difference in the quality of meat of a bullock at 29 months of age and a bullock of 31 months - I have read reports that farmers have lost millions because of this rule."

Like all farmers, he is worried about what he describes as the "chicken run that is Brexit" and believes that the Irish Government should be helping "the Tories and DUP to get out of the mess they have landed themselves in". "No amount of trade missions to China are going to replace the trade we do with Britain," he says.

And given the current circumstances, he wonders about the wisdom of farmers investing heavily in plant and machinery.

But Tim's main priority is the reform of the beef price grid, which he says has to be rebalanced in favour of the producer and away from the processors, supermarkets and consumers.

He also wants a rebalancing of the CAP farm subsidies in favour of productive farmers rather than feedlots and hobby farmers.

Off farm, Tim works part-time for Bus Eireann and drives a local school bus five days a week to supplement his farm income. He has an interest in current affairs but says that farming is his main passion.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Shane McKiernan, with Overall Champion of the Show, Drumcrow Prosecco exhibited by Margaret Mc Kiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan receiving the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society Trophy from Shane Kilraine, President, and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Championship from Mack Crowe, President, Irish Aberdeen Angus Society with Joe Moran, judge.

Prosecco pops Champion fizz - Cavan-bred bull crowned at Angus and...
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: 'We took a leap of faith last week when we bought two...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ulster farmers angry at increase in cattle imports from south of the Border

MEP's want EU countries to move away from live exports (Irish...
Live shipping exports

Fianna Fail call for emergency meeting with Minister to address live...
Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs

How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs
US President Donald Trump with Charles Herbster.

Watch: As Trump's Ag advisor buys the world's most expensive bull


Top Stories

Lorries queue on the A256 outside Dover, part of the landbridge to Ireland, during trials for post-Brexit disruption at Britain’s channel ports. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

France fears border lorry queues as it braces for no-deal Brexit
Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'
Joe Gavin, CEO and co-founder of Celtic Wind Crops.

Budding business ... meet the founding member of Ireland's leading hemp...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: Spring is off to a positive start but after 2018, we are taking no...

Blaney targeting wide range of markets with new loaders
Gerard Holland at Cork Court on 42 charges of handling stolen engines and parts for cars, including BMWs, and tractors Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Man who operated 'chop shop' for stolen parts from tractors jailed
Lot 47 Weight 765Kg, DOB18/03/17, Breed LMX. Price 2100. Owner Peter Hynes. Photo Roger Jones.

TB levels at historically low levels, but progress towards...